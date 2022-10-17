Upbound introduces the Upbound Marketplace and "Upbound Official" Program

The one-stop shop for all things Crossplane

Upbound, the company behind the popular open source project Crossplane, today announced the launch of the Upbound Marketplace, a marketplace for the growing community of engineers building "as-a-Service" products using Crossplane. Upbound is also announcing the availability of best-in-class, production-ready and enterprise supported Crossplane providers and configurations through its "Upbound Official" program. "We're excited to see the Upbound Marketplace emerge as the place for the Crossplane community to collaborate, and for DigitalOcean to be one of the first vendors featured in it." - Gabe Monroy, CPO at DigitalOcean.

Since its launch in December of 2018 and becoming a CNCF project in May of 2020, Crossplane has seen tremendous growth and is emerging as standard for building "as-a-Service" products using control planes. Crossplane offers a powerful API-first framework for authoring control planes using a low code approach. Crossplane is deployed across Global 2000 organizations and startups powering internal developer platforms (IDPs), infrastructure services, platform services, and modernizing Infrastructure as Code tooling.

The Upbound Marketplace is free and available for anyone to use, creating a place for the Crossplane community to collaborate and publish their providers and configurations. "Upbound's Marketplace is a fantastic resource for the community to share, collaborate and standardize on Crossplane. We are thrilled to embrace the Upbound Marketplace as a way for Civo customers to consume our services and build their own abstractions on top of them." -Mark Boost, CEO and Co-founder of Civo.

The Upbound Marketplace offers an easy-to-navigate interface that makes finding, understanding, and consuming Crossplane providers and configurations simple. It also serves as the central place to find documentation on all things Crossplane. Publishers can add their own providers and configurations, auto generate documentation, and provide examples.

Upbound is also announcing its "Upbound Official" program, a set of Crossplane providers and configurations that are maintained, tested and supported by Upbound. These serve as trustworthy, best-in-class and production-ready starting points for customers to build upon with confidence and ease. Upbound is working with the community to make more providers and configurations "Upbound Official".

The Upbound Marketplace is a critical next step in democratizing control plane technology and enabling the open source community to use Crossplane at scale — with confidence in available providers, and configurations. "The Upbound Marketplace will become the hub for the Crossplane community, where everyone can share and collaborate on all things Crossplane." - Bassam Tabbara, CEO and Founder of Upbound.

Upbound has worked closely with active members of the Crossplane community to ensure the Marketplace launches with valuable listings and contributions. Users can also watch the announcement livestream on October 18th, or keep an eye on educational content about the marketplace experience.

About Upbound

Upbound is the company behind the popular open source project Crossplane and offers a platform for engineering teams building and operating cloud products and services using Crossplane. Upbound is a Series B startup backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Altimeter Capital, Intel Capital, and Telstra Ventures. For more information, please visit https://upbound.io.

UPBOUND and the Upbound Logo (the "Marks") are trademarks and service marks of Upbound, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. You are not permitted to use the Marks without the prior written consent of Upbound.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005378/en/