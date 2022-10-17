RapidFort Launches at TechCrunch Disrupt

Cybersecurity startup that automatically secures cloud workloads and reduces the burden on developers invited to exhibit at Startup Battlefield 200

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RapidFort today announced the launch of their Software Attack Surface Management Platform at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, where the company was also selected to participate in the Startup Battlefield 200 cohort.

“We are honored and excited to be selected for Startup Battlefield and have this opportunity to share RapidFort with the world,” said Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Mehran Farimani. “Our goal is to automate OSS management for developers and security teams, so they can ship secure software quickly and confidently.”

“Cybersecurity is an industry overwhelmed with unmeasurable risks, unlimited alerts, and resource shortages,” added William Lin, Managing Director at Forgepoint Capital, an investor in RapidFort. “The only solution in this scenario is automation. RapidFort’s ability to reduce the network of managing known vulnerabilities by 10x is disruptive.”

RapidFort is a seed-funded startup that helps enterprises harden containers and automatically secure their cloud workloads. The platform allows organizations to monitor and minimize their software attack surface continuously. RapidFort’s platform accurately identifies the packages and vulnerabilities that are in use in workloads before production deployment. By providing such detailed visibility and allowing manual or automatic removal of unused components, RapidFort enables teams to reduce vulnerability remediation and patch management backlog significantly.

Masa Karahashi, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Avalara, and his teams use RapidFort to remove the majority of vulnerabilities from their containers before releasing them to production. Rather than continually prioritize and address thousands of OSS vulnerabilities, his teams work on a small, relevant number of remediations. “RapidFort is a great solution for engineering teams to get a handle on OSS issues and help their security teams keep on top of them. Otherwise, the process is very time-consuming and ineffective. We also use RapidFort to identify and fix gaps in our tests, and the smaller workload sizes make our deployments more efficient.”

Co-founder and Chief Technical Officer, Rajeev Thakur said, “In my time at a well-known cybersecurity product company, the constant friction between the dev and security teams slowed time-to-market greatly. After six months of our team of 10 developers working to resolve vulnerabilities in a product being held from release and hardly making a dent, the idea for RapidFort was born.”

Founded in 2020, RapidFort has proudly built the industry’s first Software Attack Surface Management platform out of Sunnyvale, CA. RapidFort was selected from a pool of thousands of promising startups to exhibit at Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt.

About RapidFort

RapidFort is a cloud-native cybersecurity company that provides a platform to optimize and secure modern cloud infrastructures The company helps organizations monitor and minimize their software attack surface continuously. RapidFort’s free tier and free community images empower development and security teams to improve their security posture and operational efficiency.

About TechCrunch Disrupt

Taking place October 18-20 in San Francisco, TechCrunch Disrupt is a three-day conference focused on breaking technology news and developments with big-name thought leaders who are making waves in the industry. At the heart of Disrupt lies the Startup Battlefield 200—200 hand-picked, early-stage startups exhibiting at this year's event to showcase their latest developments and innovations. Twenty exhibitors will be selected as finalists to compete for a $100,000 grand prize on the Disrupt Stage. Throughout the event are activations, roundtables, and parties that drive networking and discovery within the tech ecosystem.