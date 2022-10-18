Amphitrite Digital Acquires Island Flyer Catamaran in St. Thomas, Adding to its Maritime Tour Activities
Vacationers can snorkel and experience the Virgin Islands’ beautiful waters, reefs and wildlife
With a maximum of 12 guests, individuals can enjoy a half day of snorkeling and white sandy beaches aboard Island Flyer without the over-crowded feeling of being on a boat with 50 or 100 strangers,”ST THOMAS, US VIRGIN ISLANDS, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tour activity operator provider Amphitrite Digital, which serves more than 50,000 guests annually, will be adding to that total with the recent acquisition of the Island Flyer catamaran in St. Thomas.
— Hope Stawski- President
Servicing guests of Point Pleasant Resort and Wyndham’s Margaritaville Vacation Club, Island Flyer offers shared and private power catamaran charters to St. Thomas and St. John, US Virgin Islands.
Island Flyer will be operated by Amphitrite Digital’s Seas the Day Charters USVI, which is the leading day charter company in the U.S. Virgin Islands and rated as the #1 outdoor activity by TripAdvisor.
Island Flyer is a Blue Planet Power catamaran that provides the smooth, flat, stable ride of a sailing catamaran with the speed of a powerboat, allowing for a very comfortable ride to all the great snorkeling spots and beaches in the U.S. Virgin Islands. At 36-feet long and 16-feet wide with a maximum of 12 passengers, there’s plenty of room for everyone.
All seating is open-air, so passengers can bask in the sun or find shade under the extra-large canopy, custom-made for touring the Virgin Islands. Guests can enjoy complete comfort with Island Flyer’s amenities, including a private toilet, a fresh-water shower rinse for after snorkeling and room below deck to change and store personal items. With sterns very low to the water and extra-long swim ladders, getting in and out of the water is a breeze, regardless of age or fitness level.
For families and groups that are looking for a private charter, Island Flyer allows groups to spend as much time on the water as possible. Island Flyer guests will have time for swimming, snorkeling, cruising and lunch off the boat at one of the famous island bars or restaurants on either St. Thomas or St. John. Passengers will get to experience the Virgin Islands’ beautiful islands, reefs, wildlife and ecological system as a local. This trip gives guests the luxurious experience of having a private, chartered boat for the entire day, with the option to extend it to sunset to really get the full Virgin Islands experience.
“With a maximum of only 12 guests, individuals can enjoy a half day of snorkeling and white sandy beaches aboard Island Flyer without the over-crowded feeling of being on a boat with 50 or 100 strangers,” said Hope Stawski, President of Amphitrite Digital, the parent company of Seas the Day Charters.
Island Flyer half-day charters are welcoming guests with an introductory pricing of only $99 per person for a four-hour charter that departs from the bay at Point Pleasant Resort and Wyndham Margaritaville at 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
“This trip is for adventurous individuals who want to experience it all but only for a half day. You will have time for snorkeling on St. John or St. James followed by a soft white sandy beach experience. Island Flyer offers a great snorkel and beach experience for couples and individuals, as well as families and groups,” Stawski added.
Amphitrite Digital uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. Amphitrite Digital’s mission is to provide guests the “Best Day of Their Vacation.”
For more information about Amphitrite Digital and its tours and activities, visit amphitritedigital.com.
About Amphitrite Digital
Amphitrite Digital uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. With several operating entities, including Seas the Day Charters USVI, Tall Ship Windy in Chicago and Magens Hideaway, Amphitrite Digital is already one of the largest maritime tour activity operators in Chicago and the U.S. Virgin Islands. With a foundation rooted in digital technology and innovation, Amphitrite companies are consistently ranked as the leading tour activity operator in the markets they serve.
