Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,015 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,899 in the last 365 days.

Ultra Select Medical is Excited to Announce its Merger with Platinum Healthcare

SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultra Select Medical is a privately owned and operated ultrasound company in the United States offering top manufacturers and brands in the industry with a cost-competitive edge. Managing partners, W.C. Peeler, Mike Wilson, and Chris Munyon have been cornering the ultrasound system provider market for more than two decades. They pride themselves on their stock availability, comprehensive service contracts, and all-encompassing ultrasound system services.

Ultra Select Medical not only handles the sales side of the industry; they also provide qualified repair and preventative maintenance, making them a one-stop shop for your ultrasound system needs. They participate regularly in research with the intent to ensure that ultrasound systems are continually improving so patients around the globe can benefit from their advanced diagnostic capabilities and quality.

Peeler, Wilson, and Munyon are excited to announce that Ultra Select Medical and Platinum Healthcare will soon be combining operations. They believe that bringing Platinum into the fold will take their company to new heights and help in their desire to be a clear choice for ultrasound systems and services for a global audience.

Platinum Healthcare is currently a leader in the ultrasound industry, being an authorized distributor for Siemens Medical. They are committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that is designed to improve physician and customer experiences in clinical care centers around the nation. Platinum provides warranty coverage and 24/7 hour support after installation [1] to ensure you receive the highest quality systems and support.

“Combining with the Ultra Select team will enable us to continue to grow our installed base and provide exceptional support to our new and existing customers. We are excited about the combined entity and look forward to continuing our place as one of the premier providers of ultrasound systems to the private sector in the U.S.” - Howard Taroff (President, Platinum Healthcare)

"We believe that the merger will help us to provide the most comprehensive, convenient, cutting-edge, and innovative ultrasound system offerings in the industry. We are looking forward to moving on to the next chapter of our company's growth endeavors with Platinum at our side." - W.C. Peeler

To find out more information about the merger call Ultra Select Medical at 843.566.1020 or email wc@ultraselectmed.com . You can also visit the company website at ultraselectmedical.com .

Ultra Select Medical
4219 Rivers Ave.
N. Charleston, SC 29405
Contact: WC Peeler
843.566.1020
wc@ultraselectmed.com

WC Peeler
Ultra Select Medical
+1 843-566-1020
email us here

You just read:

Ultra Select Medical is Excited to Announce its Merger with Platinum Healthcare

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.