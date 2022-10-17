Prague will host a high profile conference about cyber security and our digital future

CZECH REPUBLIC, October 17 - On 3-4 November 2022 Prague will host the EU Secure and Innovative Digital Future Conference, one of the leading events of the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union. The discussions will be focused mainly on cyber security, which is one of the priorities of the Czech Presidency. The event is organized by the team of Deputy Prime Minister for Digitalisation at the Office of the Government of the Czech Republic, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic and the National Cyber ​​and Information Security Agency. The second day is open to general public and media. Accreditation is required for the whole conference.

"If we fail to protect our cyberspace, the state and its infrastructure are at risk. I am therefore glad that topics which are affecting our daily lives will be opened up and discussed in Prague. I believe that the need to address current security challenges will become increasingly urgent over time. Saying that while I am looking at the current geopolitical situation," says Deputy Prime Minister for Digitization Ivan Bartoš, adding: "We managed to create a busy two-day program that reflects global developments. There is no doubt the conference will be enriching not only for experts and debaters, but also for the public."

Dozens of Czech and foreign government experts, representatives of universities, think tanks and business associations will take part in the expert debates. Participation was also confirmed by foreign statesmen and leaders of the EU. The event will be opened by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala.

The first day of the conference, which will be attended by European ministers, directors of national cyber security authorities and other European leaders, is subtitled "Prague Cyber ​​Security Conference 2022". It will be focused on ensuring the security of supply chains in the light of cyber protection of the state and citizens. What are the challenges associated with supply chain security? What are the impacts of attacks on supply chains? Can we ensure cyber security for IT products and services? Those are just a few questions to which the speakers will seek answers.

"The impacts of the Russian attack on Ukraine have proved that we must not further deepen our technological dependence on suppliers who pose a strategic threat in the area of cyber security. This is absolutely crucial not only for the security of the entities themselves, which are key to the functioning of the state and society, but also for national security in general,” said Lukáš Kintr, Director of the National Cyber and Information Security Agency, on the topic of supply chain security.

The second day, titled Towards a Secure and Innovative Ecosystem, will look closely at digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and secure data flows in the EU and outside the EU. In the center of discussions will also be the question how to support technological autonomy of the EU, foster digital innovations and last but not least the phenomenon of disinformation in the online world.

In this context, Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Síkela says: "In light of the events of recent years, it is clear that we need to actively strengthen our own capacities to be able to face further potential challenges that could undermine confidence in European institutions and damage our economy. In the face of the constantly accelerating digital transformation, it is therefore crucial to strengthen our capacities in the digital area. I am therefore very pleased that our November conference will address the topic of developing a secure yet innovative environment, with the participation of our social and economic partners, whose involvement in such an important discussion is crucial for us."

On November 2, an extra conference program will be open to the public. There will be an opportunity to watch the documentary movie “Caught in the Net” about online predators. Also there will be a professional debate about the safety of young people on the Internet.

Registration for the second day of the conference and the movie (both open to the public) has already been launched. Anyone interested in digital transformation and innovation can register and attend the event. Please remember, the conference capacity is limited. An online stream will be available on the second day of the conference for those who will be unable to attend an event. More information about the program and the registration form can be found at www.digitalconference2022.cz.