Don’t miss the opportunity to join the 24th Annual Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition

SAE Media Group reports: Only 3 weeks left for the 24th Annual Global MilSatCom Conference this November 2022 in London.

LONDON, UK, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 24th annual Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition, taking place in London, UK, on November 8 – 10, 2022, alongside a SATCOM On-the-Move Focus Day on 7 November, is one of Europe’s leading military communications event for satellite professionals.

With briefings from senior officials from the world’s leading militaries and solution providers, discussions on key issues, attendance from almost every significant MILSATCOM program, dedicated exhibition halls, and a whole day on SATCOM On-the-Move, Global MilSatCom will shape the way ahead and provide an unrivalled opportunity for collaboration and partnership.

• Chairing on the Focus Day will be Major General (Ret’d) Bill Robins, Managing Director, BRL

• Chairing on Day 1 will be Dr Joanna Hart, Harwell Space Cluster Development Manager, UKRI – STFC

• Chairing on Day 2 will be Mr Mike Nichols, Deputy Director, Commercial Satellite Communications Office

• Chairing on Day 3 will be Mr Nigel Chandler, Key Account Manager, Airbus Defence & Space

Visit the website at http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR6ein to download the full agenda and view the speaker line-up.

Benefits of Attending:

• Meet and network with leaders in SATCOM from industry, military, and government across three days, including dedicated networking breaks, dinners, drinks receptions, and more!

• Hear updates and guidance from world-leading SatCoM programme managers and decision-makers

• Delve into the latest topics and trends shaping the future of MILSATCOM

• Discover cutting-edge SatCoM technology to enhance operational effectiveness

• Make new connections, contacts, and partnerships from Global MilSatCom’s international audience

With over 50 Speakers, 45+ Nations in attendance and 600+ Attendees, Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition 2022 is not be missed!

