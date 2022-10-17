Osmosis Receives Best Company Work-Life Balance, Best Compensation, Perks, and Benefits Awards
PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Osmosis.org, the leading health education platform that empowers millions of current and future clinicians and caregivers worldwide with the best learning experience possible, has received the following awards by Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site: Happiest Employees, Best Company Compensation, Best Company Work-Life Balance, and Best Company Perks & Benefits.
This recognition follows awards for Best Career Growth, Best CEOs for Diversity and Women, and Best Company Outlook earlier this year, as well as Best Company Culture, Best CEO, and Best Product & Design Team in 2021 (https://www.comparably.com/companies/osmosis/awards).
Osmosis was recently acquired by Elsevier, a global leader in information and analytics. Elsevier received 12 Comparably awards this year, including Best Global Culture, Best Company Work-Life Balance, Best CEOs for Women, Best Career Growth, and Happiest Employees.
“Perhaps the thing I love most about working here is that everyone on the Osmosis team genuinely cares for you and your growth, both professionally and personally,” said Ryan Umphrey, Business Development Representative. “I feel more at home, more comfortable, and more supported than I ever have before. I’m incredibly grateful to work alongside such caring, inspiring, and truly wonderful humans.”
“One of the many good things about working at Osmosis is the incredible work-life balance! This was especially noticeable during the early days of the pandemic when my toddler's childcare was closed for months. It’s been wonderful to have the flexibility and trust to work asynchronously when life throws you curveballs,” said Brooke Leddy, Senior Principal Software Engineer.
Osmosis.org’s employees and millions of learners represent various geographies, demographics, and cultural perspectives. To hear how they feel about Osmosis, visit http://www.osmosis.org/world.
About Osmosis:
Osmosis.org is the leading health education platform that empowers millions of clinicians and caregivers with the best learning experience possible. As pioneers in medical education technology, Osmosis takes learning beyond textbooks and lectures by offering online educational video content that's simple, engaging, and informative. Osmosis.org has a library of more than 2,100 videos covering pathology, physiology, pharmacology, and clinical practice, complete with questions, flashcards, and notes. For more information, visit Osmosis.org.
About Elsevier:
As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.
In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions and funders.
Elsevier employs 8,100 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on our 2,500+ digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell; our 40,000 eBook titles; and our iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.
Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com
About Comparably:
Comparably (http://www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.
