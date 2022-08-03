The Osmosis.org Raise the Line Podcast Reaches 300 Episode Milestone
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hosted by CEO, Shiv Gaglani, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rishi Desai, and Executive Producer, Michael Carrese, the Osmosis.org Raise the Line podcast has aired its 300th episode after launching just over 2 years ago, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The podcast, which has a 4.9-star rating on Apple Podcasts, explores solutions to strengthen the capacity of our healthcare system with leaders in medicine, technology, education, and policy.
Raise the Line has featured a broad range of thought leaders addressing new approaches to medical education, reducing health inequities, tackling provider burnout, strengthening public health systems, leveraging home care, improving diversity in healthcare leadership, and many other critical issues facing our healthcare system.
Recently featured podcast guests include:
Adam Beckman and Kyla Fullenwider, advisors to U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who spoke to listeners about the critical issue of battling misinformation. They informed listeners that the Office of Surgeon General has created an important Community Toolkit to provide detailed guidance on how to have difficult conversations with friends or family about misinformation including listening without judgment, steering people to credible sources whenever possible, and avoiding shaming.
Entrepreneur, Mark Cuban, shared information about a company that he co-founded, CostPlus Drug Company. CostPlus aims to dramatically reduce the cost of prescription drugs because “every American should have access to safe, affordable medicines.”
Dr. Sanjay Desai, Chief Academic Officer and Group Vice President of Medical Education at the American Medical Association, spoke about an urgent issue in medical education: how to bring historically minoritized people into the physician workforce. He urged, “We need to have a physician workforce that resembles the patients that we care for.”
Other distinguished guests on Raise the Line include: Dr. Sheila Davis, CEO of Partners in Health, Anne Wojcicki, CEO of 23andMe, Chelsea Clinton, Vice Chair of The Clinton Foundation, and Garth Graham, Global Head of Healthcare & Public Health Partnerships at Google/YouTube.
Raise the Line Executive Producer, Michael Carrese, said, “Taken in total, these 300 interviews are a comprehensive scan of the healthcare and medical education landscapes, providing the learners in our audience with an opportunity to contemplate their place in the new paradigms emerging in both sectors. I’m grateful to Shiv, Rishi, and my other Osmosis teammates for their commitment to ensuring that Raise the Line remains a reliable and valuable source of insight for our audience.”
“Since we launched the Raise the Line podcast just over 2 years ago, we’ve had the privilege of speaking with - and learning from - hundreds of insightful leaders across healthcare, education, tech, government, and other sectors who are making an impact,” said Shiv Gaglani, the Co-founder & CEO of Osmosis and podcast co-host. “We’re proud of the work that the team has done to bring these conversations and lessons to our audience of millions of current and future healthcare professionals as well as general consumers of healthcare around the world.”
To listen to the podcast, visit www.osmosis.org/raisethelinepodcast.
About Osmosis:
Osmosis.org is a leading health education platform that empowers millions of clinicians and caregivers with the best learning experience possible. As pioneers in medical education technology, Osmosis takes learning beyond textbooks and lectures by offering online educational video content that's simple, engaging, and informative. Osmosis.org has a library of over 2,100 videos covering pathology, physiology, pharmacology, and clinical practice, complete with questions, flashcards, and notes. For more information, visit http://www.Osmosis.org.
About Elsevier:
As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.
In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions and funders.
Elsevier employs 8,700 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on our over 2,700 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell; our over 43,000 eBook titles; and our iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.
Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com.
