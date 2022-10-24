JD Technologies Global, LLC and Consultative Selling is a Winning Combination
The synergistic mix of companies that JD Technologies’ represents means we can find a solution to all our customers’ needs.ORMOND BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consultative selling is a collaborative process that leads customers/prospects through an analysis of their problems to a resulting solution. Using knowledge about their industry and market as well as the key issues facing them, we have high quality conversations at key decision maker levels. We work with supply chain as well as engineering (electrical & mechanical) and management professionals.
From asking good questions, new opportunities are identified, and a winning strategy is formulated. We carefully identify customer/prospect’s needs and “consult” with them to determine how these needs can be fulfilled. We aim for long-term, on-going relationships in which we will continue to fulfill the customer’s needs repeatedly. By using consultative selling the proposed sales plan goes beyond the first level of business alliance: The Seller, beyond the second level: The Vendor, beyond the third level: The Supplier and focuses on the fourth level: The Partner.
JD Technologies Global, LLC present our principals (the companies we represent) as companies that are “more than a manufacturer or service provider.” They can be thought of as a “profit wedge” that helps their valued customers increase operational earnings. This is accomplished by producing products and services that offer a very reliable, low maintenance, highly repeatable solution that is also cost effective. This premise along with its successful presentation will help build long-term relationships. An order alone is not enough. In addition, we will strive for a satisfied customer, long-term partnership, repeat business and referrals.
“We are proud of the fact that we are consultative sellers and not just selling from a catalog” said John Knott, President of JD Technologies Global, LLC. “I don’t mean to downplay selling commodities / catalog items, here's nothing wrong about this, it serves a very useful and beneficial purpose. It's just that is not us, we are dealing with more complicated situations where we must deal with multi-functional groups to come up with a solution.”
Judy Monahan, Director of Marketing says “The consultative selling approach benefits our principals as well as our customers. As we work through the process, we build trust and find the best solution to the presenting need.”
About JD Technologies Global, LLC
JD Technologies Global, LLC provides premium sales and marketing services to a group of high quality, complementary manufacturers of engineered services and products who serve the aerospace, military & defense, industrial and medical industries. They develop long term relationships with key customers who value the consultative style of selling and who wish to interface with sales professionals of high integrity. Their approach is to use proven consultative selling techniques. Consultative selling is a collaborative process that leads customers/prospects through an analysis of their current situation to a resulting improvement. For more information on JD Technologies Global, LLC, their products, services and their consultative selling methodology, visit www.jdtechsales.com.
John Knott
JD Technologies Global, LLC
+1 781-864-2220
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn