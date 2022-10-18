Barefoot Mining launches Red Horse Mining Company, again expanding S.D. Bitcoin mining operations in North Sioux City

Bob Burnett, founder and CEO

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barefoot Mining, LLC (Barefoot) has once again expanded its Bitcoin Mining operations in South Dakota with the launch of its Red Horse Mining Company in North Sioux City.

The expansion encompasses a container of 176 servers, continuing the company’s investment in increasing the hash power it oversees in South Dakota. The expansion is the company’s third site in North Sioux City.

Red Horse Mining is a new venture founded by Barefoot Mining and funded via partnerships with several national investors. The new operation utilizes state of the art mining servers from Bitfury, and all mining output from the new site will be retained in the corporate treasury of Barefoot Mining.

“Barefoot Mining is committed to helping secure and grow the Bitcoin mining network,” CEO and founder Bob Burnett said. “Bitcoin is rapidly bringing the world a fair and transparent monetary system, and we feel this is a tremendously important component of making the world a better place.

“We will be continuing this pursuit across a wide range of site scales, site locations and power sources and we welcome the chance to talk with like-minded investors and energy partners.”

About Barefoot Mining:

Barefoot Mining was founded in 2017 and focuses on mining Bitcoin for itself and hosting Bitcoin machines for others. It currently owns or oversees mining operations in South Dakota, Nebraska, and South Carolina, with its administrative offices in South Sioux City, NE. For further information visit: www.barefootmining.com