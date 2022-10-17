BabyBoomer.org Puts the ‘Boom’ Back Into Boomers' Lives
BabyBoomer.org is an online community created by and for the Baby Boomer Generation. For details, visit https://babyboomer.org.
Our research shows that Baby Boomers are struggling to find a trusted news source offering the latest and most reliable information on their interests and needs.”GALENA, ILLINOIS, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They won’t go away, those Boomers—that shock-wave of a generation that disrupted the post-WW2 time-line while living through the Cold War, cultural revolutions, as well as everything good, bad, and ugly about the last half of the 20th Century; but wait, there’s more, and it can be found at https://babyboomer.org.
— BabyBoomer.org spokesperson
Organizers put it this way: “BabyBoomer.org is an information service published by Baby Boomers for Baby Boomers.” Plus, overall membership, with access to all general topics, is free.
“We also partner with established organizations like the National Association of Baby Boomer Women, (https://nabbw.com) and will soon be hosting their members-only private discussion groups and forums,” organizers said. “We welcome other Boomer-related groups to also partner with us in our community.”
The brains behind the operation are (of course) bona fide Boomers, well-credentialed, and dedicated. Here are brief profiles of the founders:
Rick Bava, Co-Founder & Baby Boomer Thought Leader: Rick Bava, author of “In Search of the Baby Boomer Generation,” writes an influential blog addressing the topics most vital to the Baby Boomer Generation. He’s also involved with radio, magazines, forums, and seminars.
Marc Joseph, Co-Founder & Spokesman: Recently Marc used his pen name, Gramps Jeffrey, when he wrote the well-received children’s book, “I Don’t Want to Turn 3,” which explores the thoughts that go through a toddler’s mind—something that many parents are desperate to understand. Marc's first book, “The Secrets of Retailing… How to Beat Wal-Mart,” was written to help entrepreneurs and small businesses compete against the big guys. Beyond book authoring, Marc has helped build some of America's best-known retailers, founded DollarDays International, and is a frequent contributor to The Huffington Post and the Alibaba Global Biz Circle news websites.
Anne Holmes, Co-Founder & Boomer-in-Chief of NABBW: As “Boomer in Chief” of the National Association of Baby Boomer Women, Anne is passionate about educating, empowering and enriching the lives of Baby Boomer Women—a group not ready to leave the playing field just yet… Anne is also dedicated to helping facilitate the positive interaction between Baby Boomers and the hard-working younger generations who are readying themselves to "take the world by the reins" and continue Boomers' efforts to move society in a positive direction.
Stephen Holmes, CEO, Co-Founder & Developer: Steve started his career as a Business Applications Programmer, and progressed to Chief Technology Officer at a multi-campus university system—before following his entrepreneurial dream, working as an Information Technology Consultant to nearly 900 organizations worldwide. These days he is the CEO and technical visionary behind BoomerCo Inc., a digital publishing organization, which develops websites and online publishing software—including the software behind BabyBoomer.org.
“Our research shows that Baby Boomers are struggling to find a trusted news source offering the latest and most reliable information on their interests and needs,” a spokesperson said. “While they may have found some trusted sources for certain segments of their lives, it is very challenging for them to find everything they want. … We’re here to provide Baby Boomers with one trusted resource which collects and curates all the news, resources and programs of interest to them.”
BabyBoomer.org has already curated many of the top experts in Baby Boomer experiences, including health, fitness, travel, dating, pickle ball, dementia, Alzheimer's, finances, and investments. But they're not done developing the site yet.
CEO Holmes says the four co-founders are actively reaching out to other Baby Boomer experts who are willing to share their knowledge and experience with our Boomer generation. “If you are that expert, please fill out the contact form on the site at https://www.babyboomer.org right away,” he said.
ABOUT: BabyBoomer.org is an online membership community created by and for the Baby Boomer Generation and those who service and support them. Its goal is to provide Boomers with a trusted resource that collects and curates the news, resources, and programs of interest to them. For more information, or to volunteer your expertise, please visit https://babyboomer.org/contact-us
Jim Lamb
JSL Stories
+1 727-505-8720
jimlamb@journalist.com