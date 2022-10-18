One Health Group Wins Most Fundable Company by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School
SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Health Group is delighted to announce that it achieved Platinum recognition on the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's fifth annual Most Fundable Companies® List. One Health Group competed against over 4,000 early-stage US companies to be named one of 16 companies in total. The Most Fundable Companies initiative aims to educate founders on the investor diligence process and recognize exceptional entrepreneurs who are solving today's problems with inventive solutions and are also seeking investment capital to fuel their company's growth.
"We're a 5-year-old early-stage company with a passion for improving animal and human health, and are thrilled to be recognized as a 2022 Most Fundable Company, positioning us well for our next capital raise, and bringing us one step closer to introducing personalized health solutions to the market," said Albert Di Rienzo, Co-founder and President of One Health Group. Di Rienzo further stated, “The Most Fundable Companies initiative was one of the most intensive due diligence processes we've ever participated in, and we're thrilled to have arrived on top. Entrepreneurial business ingenuity is the life blood of the US economy, and we're excited that the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School is giving entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their business and set them up for success with investors."
In addition, Albert Di Rienzo said “the Company is driven by a desire to realize personalized health – in the broadest sense, resulting in One Health Group’s development of a patented, noncontact mobile health assessment solution for animals that uses intelligent sensors and artificial intelligence to provide personalized, context-based real-time health information. OHG's goal is to provide a unique health platform that integrates animal, human, and environmental data, which are intrinsically linked.”
As a winner on the Most Fundable Companies List, One Health Group will be profiled on Entrepreneur.com and will be featured in the December print issue of Entrepreneur magazine. For a complete list of the winners, visit www.pepperdine.edu/mfc-list, where you can also vote for One Health Group through October 24.
About Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies
The Most Fundable Companies List is an annual program hosted by the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School aimed to promote startup business development by providing pathways for startup funding and inspiring entrepreneurial spirit across the nation. More than 4,000 companies across all 50 states applied for the 2022 program. The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School’s Most Fundable Companies Showcase presented by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship took place on October 13, 2022 at Pepperdine University’s Villa Graziadio Executive Center.
The Most Fundable Companies program was launched by the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School in 2018 as a free resource to help entrepreneurs assess their readiness for private investment. The initiative involves a multi-phase assessment that evaluates several company variables, including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, and the strength of the management team, all of which are used to generate objective and customized feedback and scoring to improve readiness for funding. Pepperdine Graziadio Business School’s Most Fundable Companies is powered by The Venture Alliance.
About One Health Group
One Health Group (OHG) is a medical innovation company at the intersection of animal and human health, with a mission to bring breakthrough health diagnostics, therapeutics, monitoring, screening, and advanced analytics to market.
