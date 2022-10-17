St. Augustine Chiropractic Care Clinic, Next Level Family Chiropractic heals patients through Chiropractic Care
Next Level Family Chiropractic of St Augustine offers Chiropractic Care as well as Massage therapy and Sports therapy.
We strive to offer you and your family a warm, welcoming environment.”ST AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Level Family Chiropractic of St Augustine is a 100% medication-free clinic that uses the natural power of Chiropractic Care to get you out of pain and maintain your wellness.
— Dr. Maggie and Dr. Fatih
Next Level Family Chiropractic is geared to provide families in Saint Augustine and St. Johns County community with excellent and affordable chiropractic care and promote optimal health and wellness through education and empowerment.
St. Augustine's best chiropractic care is now available to you. Next Level Family Chiropractic has trained chiropractors near you in St. Augustine who treat with Non-surgical and drug-free pain management. Next Level Family Chiropractic also offers Same Day Appointments. Next Level Family Chiropractic Serves, St Augustine Beach, St. Augustine, and Surrounding Areas.
Next Level Family Chiropractic’s Services Include Spinal Decompression, Massage, Pain Relieving Laser, Electrical Stim, and $10 Pediatric Adjustments.
The Founders of Next Level Family Chiropractic are Dr. Fatih Velijoski and Dr. Maggie Velijoski. Dr. Fatih Velijoski was born in Kichevo, Macedonia but was a native of north-central Wisconsin.
Dr. Maggie Velijoski was born and raised outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was a competitive Irish dancer from the age of 5-20 years old.
You can learn more by visiting their website Next Level Family Chiropractic at http://NextLevelFamilyChiropractic.com
Vertex Viral
Vertex Viral
+1 844-567-3666
email us here
Next Level Family Chiropractic of St Augustine