Family Chiropractors in St Augustine are providing Chiropractic and Massage Therapy

ST AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Level Family Chiropractic is located in St. Augustine. Chiropractic is one of the most amazing healthcare professions, but very few people understand what it's all about. This article is here to help you understand how our St. Augustine chiropractors can help you and your family.Unlike conventional medicine, which focuses on attempting to treat disease once it occurs, the chiropractic care offered at Next Level Family Chiropractic in St. Augustine emphasizes the importance of improving your health to reduce the risk of pain and illness in the first place.Given the option, most people would prefer to be healthy and avoid illness if possible, and chiropractic care can help those people achieve their health and wellness goals.For those patients who may already be in pain, chiropractic care offers a unique way to provide pain relief for many types of pain and conditions, including back pain, neck pain, and more! Pain relief and pain prevention are two of the reasons that chiropractic services have become so popular in St. Augustine and around the world.Chiropractic doctors in St. Augustine, Florida, provide much more than back relief. They are also physical rehabilitation doctors who treat a variety of injuries that involve muscles and joints for athletes, the elderly, and patients of any age or type. Chiropractors provide safe, non-invasive therapy. They also instruct patients to introduce healthier foods into their diet, along with administering diet-enriching supplements. After an initial visit to a pain relief center, a patient may feel slightly sore, however many times instant relief is felt. The chiropractic method on the journey toward health is based on the connection between the spinal column and the nervous system, and how they work in tandem to fight disease.The initial visit with Next Level Family Chiropractic of St. Augustine, Florida, will consist of a consult to gain greater insight.Chiropractors implement 100-plus techniques to adjust the spine, muscles, and joints. Patients can receive specialized care for specific types of arthritis, through the manipulation of soft tissue. Arthritis itself is not comprised of a single disease. With more than 100 types, arthritis debilitates 51.8 million adults at least 65 years of age in the United States.There are, however, two main types of arthritis that chiropractors typically treat. Those are osteoarthritis, which is a degenerative disorder that affects joint cartilage, and rheumatoid arthritis, a chronic inflammatory joint disorder. Chiropractic doctors are trained to deal with the effects of these types of arthritis in a gentle, non-invasive way to relieve pain. These physical rehab centers can also provide relief to athletes who suffer from arthritic lower-back pain and other ailments.Next Level Family Chiropractic is HERE TO HELP! Through care specifically tailored to each patients unique needs. With safe adjustments and mild exercise, pain can be greatly diminished. Pain management and Chiropractic doctors in St. Augustine, Florida,Next Level Family Chiropractic provides a full body analysis including extremities, soft tissue work, chiropractic care, and therapeutic exercises in Saint Augustine, Fl, under the care of Dr. Fatih Velijoski and Maggie Velijoski. These services apply to all ages, pregnancy care, drug-free pain management, and muscle testing/movement screenings for preventative care. We provide chiropractic treatment for people from all walks of life.

