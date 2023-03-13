Next Level Family Chiropractic Brings Expert Chiropractic and Massage Care to St. Augustine, Florida

Chiropractic Care in St Augustine

ST AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Located in St. Augustine, Florida, Next Level Family Chiropractic offers expert chiropractic and massage services to help patients achieve optimal health and wellness.At Next Level Family Chiropractic, patients can expect personalized treatment plans that address their specific needs. The clinic's team of highly trained chiropractors and massage therapists use state-of-the-art equipment and techniques to help alleviate pain and improve mobility.Chiropractic care at Next Level Family Chiropractic focuses on correcting spinal misalignments, also known as subluxations, which can cause pain and discomfort throughout the body. The clinic offers a variety of chiropractic techniques, including traditional manual adjustments, gentle instrument adjustments, and pediatric chiropractic care. They even offer pediatric care!Massage therapy is also an integral part of the care provided at Next Level Family Chiropractic. The clinic offers a range of massage techniques, including Swedish, deep tissue, and prenatal massage, to help alleviate muscle tension, improve circulation, and reduce stress.Next Level Family Chiropractic also recently announced the addition of a state-of-the-art sauna to its list of services. The infrared sauna is designed to provide a variety of health benefits to patients, including improved circulation, detoxification, relaxation, and pain relief in St Augustine.The infrared sauna uses radiant heat to penetrate deep into the body, targeting muscles, joints, and internal organs. This type of heat is different from traditional saunas, which use steam or hot rocks to produce heat. Infrared saunas are known to provide more health benefits than traditional saunas, as they can penetrate the skin more deeply.The sauna at Next Level Family Chiropractic is equipped with Infrared lighting, which provides light to stimulate various parts of the body. This feature can help improve mood, reduce stress, and promote overall relaxation.Patients who use the infrared sauna at Next Level Family Chiropractic can expect a variety of health benefits. These include improved circulation, as the heat causes blood vessels to dilate and increase blood flow. The sauna can also help detoxify the body, as sweating can remove toxins and other impurities from the skin. Additionally, the sauna can provide pain relief, as the heat can help reduce inflammation and increase the production of endorphins, the body's natural pain relievers.The infrared sauna is available to all patients at Next Level Family Chiropractic. Patients can schedule a sauna session before or after their chiropractic or massage appointments, or as a standalone service. Patients are encouraged to drink plenty of water before and after their session to stay hydrated.ContactNext Level Family Chiropractic3100 US-1 STE 4A, St. Augustine, FL 32086St. Augustine, FL 32086

Next Level Family Chiropractic of St Augustine