ICRC Paid a Courtesy Visit to CSSI Commissioner

On 14th October 2022, representatives from International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) of Solomon Islands paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI), Mr. Gabriel Manelusi

The delegation from ICRC consisted of Mr. Atunaisa Drivatiyawe, the Movement Cooperation officer, Mr. Kennedy, the Waitara Dissemination & Communication Coordinator and Mr. Cyril Bakale, the Logistic officer.

During their brief discussion, Commissioner said he has enjoyed a mutual beneficial relationship with the ICRC. Over several years, they have provided mobile phones, inmates’ cloths, sleeping mats, soaps, food containers and First Aid basic kits.

The Movement Cooperation officer Mr. Atunaisa Drivatiyawe very much appreciated the visit to the Commissioner. He expressed ICRC’s willingness to work with any Development Partner towards enhancing access to justice for the needy in the Correctional Centres facilities throughout the country.

It has been a courteous visit and the discussion ended with a group photo.

-CSSI Press