Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,555 in the last 365 days.

Cedar Realty Trust Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") declared the payment of a cash dividend of $0.453125 per share on the Company's 7.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, payable on November 21, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2022.

The Company also announced that the Board declared the payment of a cash dividend of $0.40625 per share on the Company's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, payable on November 21, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2022.

About Cedar Realty Trust
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc., is a real estate investment trust which focuses on owning and operating income producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored shopping centers in the Northeast. The Company's portfolio comprises 19 properties, with approximately 2.8 million square feet of gross leasable area.

For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.whlr.us.

Contact Information:
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.
(757) 627-9088

SOURCE: Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/720548/Cedar-Realty-Trust-Declares-Dividends-on-Preferred-Stock

You just read:

Cedar Realty Trust Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.