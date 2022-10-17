Walter Schindler Awarded “Game Changer of the Year 2023”
The Eighth Consecutive Year for This Award
Only disruptive technology can bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Only disruptive technology can bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”
— Walter Schindler, speaking at Yale University
Walter Schindler has received notice that he will be honored with the Award of “Game Changer of the Year – 2023 – USA.” This Award has resulted from the voting of over 538,000 readers in 163 countries worldwide, a process managed by EMG Publishing, an international publisher based in the United Kingdom ( https://www.emgpublishinggroup.com ).
This Award confirms his stature as a leading global advisor to assist US clients at the intersection of law, business and investment and with international matters.
In past years, Walter Schindler ( https://walterschindler.com/ ) has been recognized as “Game Changer of the Year” by the London online magazine Lawyers International for the Legal 100 - 2020 awards. In addition, Dr. Schindler has received similar recognition by ACQ5 Magazine and Finance Monthly Magazine.
Walter has won more international awards for his sustainable investment vision and gamechanging achievements than any other American. He has been selected by international judges based in London “Game Changer of the Year” for each of the last eight (8) years. And he has been honored at private receptions and dinners by the Royal Families of the United Kingdom and Liechtenstein and the World Economic Forum.
In 2020 Walter accepted the invitation of Forbes Magazine to join the Forbes Business Council and has thus far published twelve (12) articles in Forbes.
His current company Transformation LLC will soon merge with a publicly traded NYSE company. His firm is now providing strategic, legal and business advisory services to large global clients pursuing sustainable energy, water, agriculture, healthcare and other sustainable projects throughout the world.
Of special note: Tom Fisher has recently expanded his Advisory Board role at Transformation LLC into a game-changing Advisory Board role at CBS Inc., a Transformation client and portfolio company ( https://www.shopsocialscenes.com ).
Tom Fisher has an accomplished international track record of developing, implementing and delivering high-tech solutions across Cloud, Digital, eCommerce, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and other major sectors.
A few notable positions confirm Tom’s legendary role as the “Godfather” of cloud computing:
eBay Acting Chief Technology Officer (CTO)
Oracle Senior Vice President & Global Commercial Cloud Services CIO
Qualcomm Vice President
Gateway Chief Architect & Vice President, Global Architecture & Security
MapR Technologies CTO & Executive Vice President
President, Forbes Technology Council.
Finally, Schindler adds with emphasis: “I wish to acknowledge publicly with deep gratitude the encouragement of H.R.H The Princess Royal (Princess Anne), who held a private reception and dinner in my honor in November 2016 at St James Palace. She then stated her generous words ‘to encourage you’ when I asked her why she organized the event. And in 2017 she organized another special event at Marlborough House for leaders of the British Commonwealth and included me as her special guest.”
Selfless devotion to the future of a better world is the essence of nobility.
Walter Leo Schindler
Transformation LLC
+1 (949) 923-1629
wschindler@transformationholdings.com
