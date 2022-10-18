4M Building Solutions Partners With DailyPay To Reduce Turnover Rates Among Commercial Janitorial Employees
DailyPay’s on-demand pay is one of the unique benefits we offer to retain, reward, and give financial flexibility to our exceptional Team Members.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4M Building Solutions (4M), a privately owned and operated commercial janitorial services company, partnered with DailyPay–the leading provider of on-demand pay–to help reduce turnover rates. Through the partnership, 4M team members nationwide have enjoyed financial flexibility with DailyPay’s on-demand pay benefit allowing them to access their pay as they earn it, providing them with the opportunity to pay bills, save, spend and invest on their own schedule.
— Karina Villasenor, VP of Human Resources at 4M
Employee turnover in the commercial cleaning industry reaches as high as 400 percent annually, according to 4M. In an effort to reduce turnover and increase retention, 4M has implemented a suite of innovative and creative benefits including on-demand pay benefits for its team members.
Since partnering with DailyPay in February 2021, 37.4% of 4M’s team members have enrolled in DailyPay. According to a recent user data survey conducted by DailyPay in June 2022, 80% of respondents who work at 4M said DailyPay helps reduce their financial stress.
“At 4M, our Team Member’s needs are a top priority,” said Karina Villasenor, VP of Human Resources at 4M. “DailyPay’s on-demand pay is one of the unique benefits we offer to retain, reward, and give financial flexibility to our exceptional Team Members.”
A report from Mercator Advisory Group, commissioned by DailyPay, indicated that the tenure of employees in some industries who offer DailyPay improved by up to 73%.
Adriana Ball
DailyPay
adriana.ball@dailypay.com