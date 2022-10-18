Larky’s nudge® added to Finastra’s Fusion Digital Banking Platform
Leading financial software provider incorporates nudge platform to strengthen end-to-end engagement for financial institutionsANN ARBOR, MICH., USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larky, a fintech provider proactively connecting financial institutions with their audience in the right place and at the right time, has teamed up with Finastra to provide enhanced mobile banking solutions for its customers. Larky’s nudge® is now available on Finastra’s mobile banking platform, enabling banks and credit unions to drive greater engagement with account holders, as well as boost mobile banking usage.
“Finastra’s Universal Banking core, digital, and analytics solutions are redefining end-to-end, open banking. This new collaboration demonstrates our commitment to expand our ecosystem, advance innovation and meet the new demands banks and credit unions face,” said Narendra Mistry, Chief Product Officer, Universal Banking Business Unit at Finastra. “Larky’s advanced location and segmentation capabilities complement our digital-first strategy, driving high engagement from mobile users and enabling banks and credit unions to better reach their account holders no matter where they are.”
Integrated within a financial institution’s existing mobile banking app, Larky’s predictive push notification technology enables financial institutions to proactively communicate with their increasingly digital account holder base. With location-based mobile push notification campaigns, Larky’s nudge guides users to financial institutions’ offerings and elevates account holder interactions by reaching them at a time, place and setting that is best suited to their needs.
Gregg Hammerman, CEO of Larky, said, “Partnering with Finastra gives Larky a fantastic growth opportunity that will enable us to extend our client base exponentially and strongly augment our brand exposure among financial institutions that use Finastra as their mobile banking provider. This collaboration signifies a momentous step forward and reinforces our belief that push notifications are not optional, but rather an integral must-have for financial institutions seeking to successfully compete in today’s digital age and enhance customer engagement.”
The implementation of Larky’s push notification technology can result in boosted app engagement and increased use of a financial institution’s mobile banking platform. Larky’s technology also unlocks access to analytics and testing that allow financial institutions to easily see and track user-level and performance data to effectively tailor push notifications to the behavior habits and preferences of their account holders.
About Larky
Larky, the market leader of consumer engagement technology, empowers financial institutions to proactively connect with their audience in the right place, at the right time. The company advances digital transformation in the banking sector through its Larky nudge® platform, which delivers tailored turnkey push notification campaigns to selected account holders. For more information, visit www.nudge.larky.com. Follow Larky on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Finastra
Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched the leading open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury & Capital Markets and Universal Banking (digital, retail and commercial banking) for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking as a Service. Its pioneering approach and commitment to open finance and collaboration is why it is trusted by ~8,600 institutions, including 90 of the world’s top 100 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com.
