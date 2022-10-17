Submit Release
Hiker Rescued off Mt. Cardigan

CONTACT:
Sgt. Heidi Murphy
Region Two Office, New Hampton, NH
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
October 15, 2022

Orange, NH – At 11:00 a.m. on October 15, 2022, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an injured hiker on the South Ridge Trail on Mt. Cardigan in Orange. The hiker and his family had hiked up the West Ridge Trail and summited Mt. Cardigan earlier that morning. On their descent via the South Ridge Trail, he slipped on wet rocks and moss causing him to fall and injure his lower leg. The hiker, identified as Aaron Klohn, 26, of Cincinnati, OH, was unable to make it down the trail without assistance so his family contacted 911.

Along with Conservation Officers, members of the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team and personnel from Canaan, Enfield, Lebanon, Grafton, Rumney, Orford and Hartford Fire Departments responded assist with the carryout. Klohn was helped down a steep section of trail by responders and then placed in a litter and carried the rest of the way. Klohn arrived safely at the trailhead at 1:41 p.m.

This is the time of year to be extra careful when hiking. It takes longer for trails to dry out when they get wet, and obstacles can be hidden by the fallen leaves. New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items; map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.

Hiker Rescued off Mt. Cardigan

