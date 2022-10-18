FieldBin Offers Free Field Service Management Software to Trade Pros Helping with Ian Recovery
Application Available to Any Florida-based Trade Service Company Needing to RebuildCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FieldBin, a field service management (FSM) software provider, today announced that it will offer its application free of charge for one year to any Florida-based trade company assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery or rebuilding their existing business. FieldBin’s application is designed to help general contracting, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, landscaping, and other trade companies manage every aspect of their business in one, easy-to-use platform.
“Like many people across this country, we are heartbroken by the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian in Florida and the unimaginable hardships its residents and businesses now face,” says Garrett Wilson, President, FieldBin. “We hope that by giving our solution to field service trade professionals assisting with hurricane recovery, we can help them get their businesses back up and running faster so that they are then able to better manage the massive challenge of rebuilding their communities.”
“The Hurricane Ian recovery effort requires significant boots on the ground, but Florida has been experiencing a significant shortage of skilled labor. Construction companies and other trade workers have an admirable history of responding quickly to disasters and emergencies, and we’d like to empower them to help in the relief efforts as best they can,” Garrett continued.
FieldBin is the easiest software tool for hard-working, field service trade business owners and teams who want to reduce the hassle of back-office operations, cut down on paperwork, and streamline processes. Its features include work order scheduling, invoicing, inventory management, estimating and quotes, payments processing, service portal, and customer management with a simple-to-use interface, intuitive navigation, and easy drag-and-drop functionality – all accessible from anywhere on any device.
In addition to contracting, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and landscaping, FieldBin is ideal for painting, cleaning, roofing, fencing, and handyman service businesses.
FieldBin will be attending the Service World Expo in Tampa, Fla. October 18-20, the largest contractor event in the country. Any Florida-based trade company interested in signing up for FieldBin for free visit https://www.fieldbin.com/
About FieldBin
FieldBin is a cloud-based Field Service Management (FSM) software created to help small-to-medium sized field service trade companies grow their businesses. Its easy-to-use solution gives service providers, technicians, contractors, and field service trade professionals the tools they need to grow their business and increase profits. Learn more at https://www.fieldbin.com/ .
Matthew Pugh
Pugh & Tiller PR for FieldBin
+ +1 4435271552
mpugh@pughandtillerpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn