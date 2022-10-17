The Relictum GTN token was listed on September 29
EINPresswire.com/ -- Relictum PRO is an advanced blockchain platform representing an ecosystem of services and apps. The platform token was listed on the LBank exchange on September 29. Users can buy or sell GTNs on the exchange, stake them in the Relictum Node wallet or use them for purchases on the NFT marketplace, relictumnft.market.
The Relictum NFT marketplace is a platform for authors, where everyone can both showcase their work and patent it. All the essential NFT positioning factors are considered: price for placement, copyright protection, and traffic.
Artists can add hidden content, promotional files with presentations or a video about the process of creation of the work. There is no gas on relictumnft.market — there will be fee of only 3$ when selling the token. Creation of the token in the blockchain will cost the author as little as $10, while payment for unlimited storage of the token in a decentralized storage is $1 per mb. The NFTs stored in the storage are reliably protected from hacking and theft.
Contests, promotions, presentations, and other events for the community are held on the regular basis.
Alexander Strigin, CEO, explains the purpose of the platform and its value:
“The myth of NFTs being ordinary images worth millions has already collapsed. Speculators took a break during the cryptocurrency bear market, but the technology lives on. Non-fungible tokens reveal their potential as business tools: anti-counterfeiting, resale monitoring, metaverse workflows, the entertaining gaming world, the fashion industry, etc. This is the result of the efficient use of non-fungible token technologies. Of course, the digital art market has taken a new breath thanks to the high interest in NFTs, and artists got a better chance of getting recognition for their work. Still, there are not many talented specialists in media art, and the existing ones have yet to face new opportunities to monetize their talent. The demand for specialists in the industry is high. It is very important for talented designers, animators, and artists to declare themselves right now to be noticed and start a successful career in the cryptocurrency industry as early as possible.”
The Relictum NFT marketplace features an intuitive interface. Authors can find video tutorials on Youtube to quickly understand how to publish their works on the marketplace:
• How to create an NFT token on the Relictum Pro blockchain —
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHbohyxhBKc&feature=youtu.be
• How to import an NFT token to the Relictum NFT marketplace —
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VonDxzPkJEY&feature=youtu.be
More details can be found on the website https://relictumnft.market
Alex Strigin, CEO
The Relictum NFT marketplace is a platform for authors, where everyone can both showcase their work and patent it. All the essential NFT positioning factors are considered: price for placement, copyright protection, and traffic.
Artists can add hidden content, promotional files with presentations or a video about the process of creation of the work. There is no gas on relictumnft.market — there will be fee of only 3$ when selling the token. Creation of the token in the blockchain will cost the author as little as $10, while payment for unlimited storage of the token in a decentralized storage is $1 per mb. The NFTs stored in the storage are reliably protected from hacking and theft.
Contests, promotions, presentations, and other events for the community are held on the regular basis.
Alexander Strigin, CEO, explains the purpose of the platform and its value:
“The myth of NFTs being ordinary images worth millions has already collapsed. Speculators took a break during the cryptocurrency bear market, but the technology lives on. Non-fungible tokens reveal their potential as business tools: anti-counterfeiting, resale monitoring, metaverse workflows, the entertaining gaming world, the fashion industry, etc. This is the result of the efficient use of non-fungible token technologies. Of course, the digital art market has taken a new breath thanks to the high interest in NFTs, and artists got a better chance of getting recognition for their work. Still, there are not many talented specialists in media art, and the existing ones have yet to face new opportunities to monetize their talent. The demand for specialists in the industry is high. It is very important for talented designers, animators, and artists to declare themselves right now to be noticed and start a successful career in the cryptocurrency industry as early as possible.”
The Relictum NFT marketplace features an intuitive interface. Authors can find video tutorials on Youtube to quickly understand how to publish their works on the marketplace:
• How to create an NFT token on the Relictum Pro blockchain —
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHbohyxhBKc&feature=youtu.be
• How to import an NFT token to the Relictum NFT marketplace —
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VonDxzPkJEY&feature=youtu.be
More details can be found on the website https://relictumnft.market
Alex Strigin, CEO
Relictum NFT Market
+7 919 635-57-10
support@relictumnft.market