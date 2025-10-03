Trevia Capital Achieves €1.5 Billion in Managed Funds, Expands Global Reach with Dual-Asset Trading and AI Insights

Leadership team Trevia Capital

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trevia Capital is a leading financial services firm specializing in brokerage and trading platforms, has reached a significant milestone with €1.5 billion in accumulated funds through its managed crypto projects. This achievement underscores both the confidence of investors and the platform’s strength in managing digital assets securely and effectively.Recognized as one of the Top 10 Trading Platforms in Europe, TreviaCapital has positioned itself at the forefront of financial innovation. The platform has grown into a trusted ecosystem where over one million active traders now engage with stock, forex, and crypto markets.Breakthroughs in Trading Innovation- In recent months, Trevia Capital has introduced several pioneering features designed to empower investors:- Dual-Asset Trading: Investors can now trade both crypto and stocks seamlessly on one platform, making diversification easier than ever.- AI-Powered Trading Insights: Advanced analytics provide traders with real-time, data-driven recommendations for smarter decision-making.- Expanded Global Presence: With operations now active in the Asia-Pacific region, TreviaCapital offers localized support and multi-currency options to meet diverse market needs.- Institutional Services: Hedge funds, asset managers, and family offices now have access to tailored services including deep liquidity, OTC trading, and advanced reporting.- Next-Level Security: Biometric logins, cold storage solutions, and insurance coverage ensure a multi-layer protection strategy for all client assets.Leadership and ExpertiseTrevia Capital’s success is steered by an experienced leadership team committed to compliance, transparency, and investor trust.Jason Brooks, Chief Executive Officer, is a FINRA-registered leader with Series 6, 7, 63, 24 and SIE qualifications, as well as the CFP designation. With decades of experience at Vanguard, he brings both strategic vision and a proven record of regulatory excellence.Fenn Jensen, Chief Financial Officer, combines extensive licensing with a spotless regulatory history. He is a FINRA-registered General Securities Representative and Investment Adviser, licensed across 31 U.S. states and accredited with Series 6, 7, 66, and SIE exams.Marco Rijkard, Chief Operating Officer, adds over three decades of financial advisory and capital markets experience. Registered since 1992 with Merrill Lynch and operating across 39 states, he holds licenses covering equities, futures, and advisory practices, reinforcing Trevia Capital’s position as a global leader.The leadership is supported by an expert team of senior advisors and wealth managers, ensuring every client benefits from deep financial expertise and guidance.Commitment to InvestorsFrom first-time traders to institutional investors, TreviaCapital delivers a secure, transparent, and innovative environment to grow wealth. Its platform integrates gold-standard compliance with cutting-edge technology, ensuring traders can buy Bitcoin with Euro, trade Ethereum in the EU, or invest in stocks and crypto together all in one trusted ecosystem.“Trevia Capital was built on the principles of trust, security, and innovation,” said Jason Brooks, CEO. “Reaching €1.5 billion in managed funds and surpassing one million traders demonstrates the strength of our vision. As we expand into new markets and enhance our platform with AI, dual-asset trading, and institutional services, we remain focused on creating the safest and most effective investment solutions in Europe and beyond.”About TreviaCapitalTrevia Capital is a Singapore-based trading platform specializing in both traditional and digital assets. Ranked among the top European trading platforms, it offers solutions for retail and institutional investors seeking to diversify portfolios across crypto, stocks, and forex. With cutting-edge AI insights, strong compliance frameworks, and multi-layered security, TreviaCapital empowers traders to participate confidently in global markets.For more information, visit treviacapital.com or start trading today via the registration portal and trading dashboard

