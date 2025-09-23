Mria CRM Now Available on the Atlassian Marketplace: Jira’s First Native CRM

Mria Labs Inc. today announced the launch of Mria CRM: CRM for Jira Teams, now live on the Atlassian Marketplace.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mria Labs Inc. today announced the launch of Mria CRM: CRM for Jira Teams , now live on the Atlassian Marketplace. Mria CRM is the first full-featured customer relationship management system built entirely on Atlassian Forge, available directly inside Jira.Mria CRM: A Complete CRM in JiraMria CRM was created to solve a long-standing challenge for businesses using Jira. While Jira excels at project management, sales and customer-facing teams have relied on separate CRMs, causing silos and duplicated data. By embedding CRM directly into Jira, Mria CRM unifies customer and delivery information in one system. Teams share the same records and timelines, eliminate context-switching, and keep every lead, deal, and interaction tied to the work already in Jira. The result is faster execution, closer alignment, and full transparency from opportunity to revenue.Mria CRM introduces a full suite of CRM modules:Leads – capture early opportunities and convert them into Deals.Deals – track sales pipelines in table or Kanban views.Contacts – manage individual relationships across accounts and opportunities.Companies – view complete account profiles with all related records.Products – link offerings directly to Leads and Deals for accurate pricing.Activities – plan and log meetings, tasks, and notes in a clear timeline.Mria CRM Core Concept: Unifying CRM and Delivery in JiraMria CRM introduces a new architecture for customer management in Jira. CRM records - Leads, Deals, Companies, Contacts, and Products - live natively in Jira’s schema and follow its permission model. Teams choose when and where to connect these records with Jira work, whether linking a Lead to discovery tasks, tracking supporting work for a Deal, or tying delivery projects to a customer after a sale is won.Because these relationships are native, not synced from outside, data stays consistent, context is always available, and work moves forward in one system. The impact is clear:Unified data – no silos or duplicates; CRM records and Jira issues live in the same environment.Shared context – sales, product, engineering, and support base their work on the same customer information, so decisions are faster and collaboration is tighter.Connected execution – opportunities flow naturally into delivery at any stage, so commitments are tracked through to completion.This is the core of Mria CRM: customer management and delivery unified in one platform, with teams in charge of how the two worlds connect.Mria CRM: Runs on Atlassian, Built on ForgeMria CRM carries the official Runs on Atlassian badge, confirming it is built on Forge and hosted on Atlassian’s cloud infrastructure. The certification ensures compliance with Atlassian’s highest standards for security, governance, and data residency.For customers, this means peace of mind: faster procurement, easier audits, and data that stays in the same secure environment as Jira projects with no extra hosting or vendor risks.Proven Atlassian Expertise Behind Mria CRMMria Labs Inc. was founded in 2025 by Anton Storozhuk, a recognized leader in the Atlassian ecosystem. With over a decade of professional experience, he previously served as founder and CEO of an Atlassian Marketplace vendor that achieved Platinum Partner status with best-selling apps used by thousands of enterprise teams. That expertise shaped the vision for Mria CRM.“The future belongs to platforms, not point solutions,” said Anton Storozhuk, CEO and Founder of Mria Labs. “Mria CRM makes CRM a native part of Jira, giving teams one system where customer relationships and delivery work move forward together. It’s not an incremental step - it’s a fundamental change in how businesses grow and execute.”Availability and Pricing Mria CRM for Jira is available now on the Atlassian Marketplace , where teams can install the app and start a 30-day free trial. The app is free for up to 10 users, with paid plans offered as a monthly or annual subscription based on the number of Jira users.Installation takes just a few clicks, and once added, Mria CRM runs directly inside Jira with no extra setup.For more information, resources, and updates, visit mriacrm.com

