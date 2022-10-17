Global Corticosteroids Market Growth Trajectory

Corticosteroids Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Corticosteroids Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Corticosteroids Global Market Report 2022”, the corticosteroids market share is predicted to grow from $4.85 billion in 2021 to $5.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.10%. The change in the corticosteroids market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The corticosteroids global market is expected to reach $5.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.10%. The use of corticosteroids during the treatment of coronaviruses have shown positive outcomes due to their ability to modulate the inflammatory response. Therefore, corticosteroids global market has experienced a surge in its growth.

Key Trends In The Corticosteroids Market

Increasing prevalence of Skin related disease and the rising incidences of rashes, dermatitis, itching, eczema, and psoriasis contributed to the growth of the corticosteroids market. According to the CDC (Center for Disease Control), each year in the US, at least 2 million people are infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, and at least 23,000 people die due to such infections. According to the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology report in 2019, of the 2,701 individuals in the survey, at least one skin disorder was found in 1,662 participants (64.5%). Rosacea (25.5%), eczema (11.7%), Actinic keratosis (26.6%) were the most prominent diagnoses. Skin disorders increased with age and were more prevalent in men (72.3%) than in women (58.0%). The increased prevalence of such disorders increased the demand for corticosteroids, driving the market, making it one of the prevailing corticosteroids market trends.

Overview Of The Corticosteroids Market

The corticosteroids therapy market overview consists of sales of synthetic corticosteroid drugs used to treat a wide variety of disorders, including asthma, arthritis, skin conditions, autoimmune diseases and lowers inflammation in the body. Corticosteroids and their biologically active synthetic derivatives differ in their metabolic (glucocorticoid) and electrolyte-regulating (mineralocorticoid) activities. These agents are employed at physiological doses for replacement therapy when endogenous production is impaired. The market consists of revenue generated by the company’s manufacturing synthetic corticosteroids by the sales of these products.

Corticosteroids Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Product: Glucocorticoids, Mineralocorticoids

By Application: Skin Allergies, Rhuematology Indications, Endocrinology, Acute Respiratory Diseases, Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Research Institutes, Others

By Geography: The global corticosteroids market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players in the corticosteroids therapy market are Sumitomo, Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, Sanofi, Johnson and Johnson, GSK, AstraZeneca, Cipla, LEO Pharma, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer and Zizhu Pharma.

Corticosteroids Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of corticosteroids market. The market report analyzes corticosteroids global market size, corticosteroids market growth drivers, corticosteroids market segments, corticosteroids global market major players, corticosteroids global market growth across geographies, and corticosteroids global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

