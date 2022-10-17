Moving Forward Real Estate Group Announced Partnership with FSBO University
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago, Illinois - Moving Forward Real Estate Group (MFREG), a discount real estate company that provides full MLS access to home sellers, announced their exclusive partnership with FSBO University, the nation’s only online university that teaches home sellers how to successfully sell their homes without a Realtor - from the decision to move to handing over the keys at closing.
"Since 1986, only 4% of home sellers sell their property without the assistance of the Multiple Listing Service (MLS),” explains Cari Zegiel, owner/managing broker. “Unfortunately, the only way to access the MLS is by paying an exorbitant fee to a Realtor, typically 5% of the sales price. Moving Forward Real Estate Group eliminates this barrier by offering full access for as little as $99. With free tuition to FSBO University, it's the best option for those sellers who want to sell without a Realtor.”
MFREG provides you with Multiple Listing Services, a Realtor-controlled database that nearly all properties are bought and sold through. When a property is added to a local MLS, that property is instantly distributed worldwide through an advanced and complex syndication network. Realtors typically charge 5-7 percent of the sales price to be included in the MLS.
A disadvantage for sale by owner’s (FSBO’s) have is the lack of information needed to successfully sell. FSBO University provides that information.
About Moving Forward Real Estate Group
MFREG was established by two real estate brokers with over 3 decades of combined experience. They provide tools and resources to help homeowners to sell their homes just as if they had listed with a traditional real estate brokerage, including professional photography and other marketing strategies.
“There are two huge hurdles a homeowner faces when trying to sell on their own: lack of information and access to the MLS,” states Steven Hattan, creator of FSBO University. “Both are provided by Realtors and that comes with a hefty price tag. Moving Forward Real Estate Group provides the best alternative with free tuition to FSBO University and full access to the MLS.”
By providing excellent service at a fraction of the price, MFREG provides a competitive advantage for their clients; homeowners can enjoy the same level of success that Realtors experience starting at prices under $100. For more information, you can visit MFREG at https://movingforward.homes. Or you can call Cari Zegiel at 312-262-3644.
