UE LifeSciences joins the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC)
Spotlight Stage Presentation at the World Cancer Congress 2022
We’re honored to have UE LifeSciences join UICC and the global cancer community; their commitment to drive impact-oriented innovation designed for access and equity, resonates wholly with our mission.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UE LifeSciences has become a partner of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), a world leading non-profit organization that unites the global cancer community to help reduce the burden of cancer. On the heels of this partnership, UE LifeSciences leadership team is invited to Spotlight Stage presentation at the World Cancer Congress meeting, a marquee event organized by the UICC at the International Conference Center in Geneva, Switzerland.
— Cary Adams, CEO, UICC
“We’re honored to have UE LifeSciences join UICC and the global cancer community at large in our shared goal of making early detection of women’s cancers more equitable and accessible globally. UE LifeSciences’ commitment to drive impact-oriented innovation designed for access and equity, resonates wholly with our mission”, said Cary Adams, CEO at UICC.
As a member organization, UE LifeSciences will have the unique opportunity at the global-stage to engage with thought leaders and key decision makers in cancer control, and to interactively share expertise and knowledge with 1,200+ UICC member organizations globally. UICC convenes the cancer community at events such as the World Cancer Congress and the World Cancer Leaders’ Summit, as well as organizes thematic webinars, provides training, fellowships and grants, and advocates for effective cancer control. UICC is also the organization that established World Cancer Day as an official international awareness day marked every year on February 4.
Dr. des. Angela Honegger, VP Innovation, UE LifeSciences will be making a Spotlight Stage presentation titled “Scaling Innovation for Equitable Access to Early Detection of Women's Cancers“ at the World Cancer Congress 2022 in Geneva on October 19th, 2022.
About UE LifeSciences
UE LifeSciences is an award-winning women’s health company making early detection of leading cancers in women, equitable and accessible to all. UE LifeSciences’ hallmark product, iBreastExam, is a hand-held, battery powered wireless device that enables affordable and radiation-free documentation and early detection of breast lumps at the point of care. Over 600,000 women across ten countries have received the iBreastExam check-up and more than 250 cases of breast cancer have been diagnosed with its aid. Earlier in 2022, UE LifeSciences announced US distribution partnership with Siemens Healthineers and a Global Women’s HealthTech award from The World Bank, IFC and CTA at CES 2022.
About the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC)
The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) is the largest and oldest international cancer-fighting organization. Founded in Geneva in 1933, UICC has some 1,200 member organizations in more than 170 countries and territories. It enjoys consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and has official relations with the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). UICC has some 58 partners, including associations, companies and foundations committed to the fight against cancer. UICC is a founding member of the NCD Alliance, the McCabe Centre for Law & Cancer and the International Cancer Control Partnership (ICCP), established the City Cancer Challenge Foundation in January 2019 and the ATOM Coalition in May 2022.
UICC’s mission is to both unite and support the cancer community in its efforts to reduce the global cancer burden, promote greater equity and ensure that cancer control remains a priority on the global health and development agenda. It pursues these goals by bringing together global leaders through innovative and far-reaching cancer-control events and initiatives, building capacities to meet regional needs and developing awareness campaigns.
