Uzbekistan is a new IT destination

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, October 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 21st century marked a beginning of a new era of technological possibilities, the time when states compete for the title of leader in the international IT arena.Uzbekistan is among the states that seeks to become a regional IT hub by actively working on developing the ICT sector.Introduction of e-government, a mechanism for interaction between the state, citizens, business and government agencies can be a clear example.E-government technologies in public administration intends to speed up the economy growth, reduce the bureaucratic procedures cost, increase the efficiency and productivity of state institutions and engage the population in forming civil society, facilitate more transparent work of government agencies and reduce corruption.Currently, the Single Portal of Interactive Public Services provides over 340 types of services.Uzbekistan has been also increasing its position in the ranking of the quality and speed of the Internet. By the end of the year, the government plans to cover the settlements with a broadband mobile communication network for 98%, with fiber optic communication lines for 80%. All these will be possible due to the construction of 40 000 kilometers of fiber optic communication lines and an opportunity to connect an additional 800 000 households to high-speed internet.Furthermore, according to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers (November 19), the international Internet channel will be expanded by 3.5 times by the end of 2023, and apartment buildings will be provided with broadband Internet at least 1 Gbps.Along with e-government and measures on improving network quality, the government puts particular emphasis on education. HeadHunter.uz, the largest job search service’s review for 2021 indicated that the IT sector ranks 2nd among the most sought-after jobs in Uzbekistan.Considering the demand for the IT professions, field-specific universities are being established across the country and to date their number has reached 58. Along with universities the number of co-working spaces, IT centers (205 IT centers are already functioning), incubation centers (35 universities have such centers to support students' startups) is also increasing.An important event that marked a new stage in the ICT development was the opening of an IT Park Uzbekistan at the initiative of the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.IT Park initiated and implemented several projects and programs such as the residency program, the TashRush relocation program, the One Million Uzbek Coders, and various acceleration and incubation projects.The residency program focuses on developing IT business in Uzbekistan by providing benefits and preferences for IT companies, support and attraction of international orders and investments.The benefits and preferences provided to IT Park resident companies contribute to the steady growth of business. Figures show that the volume of IT services rendered over the past 9 months exceeded over $270 million, and exports made up $73 million.IT companies in the regions surged as well. If in 2017 there were only 11, in 2022 the numbers increased to 219. To date, the number of resident companies functioning in the country has reached 896.The One Million Uzbek Coders is a free online platform launched to teach the public the programming and digital skills. Students who have participated in the OMUC program has exceeded 2.5 million. Over 1.5 million received participation certificates, 1.1 million – certificates of completion.In September 2022, Uzbekistan grabbed the attention as a platform for discussing important political topics. On September 15-16, Samarkand hosted the SCO summit, which became the 22nd meeting since the reorganization. It brought together the SCO member countries leaders for the first time in the last three years.The Silk Road Samarkand tourist center created for the summit was comprised of 8 hotels, a congress hall and a caravanserai complex.In addition, on the eve of the summit, Mobiuz mobile operator launched a 5G network in testing mode to provide communication and high-speed Internet to participants in Samarkand.Sixteen 5G base stations have been deployed on Silk Road Samarkand’s territory, in central regions, the railway station, and Mobiuz Service Center.Furthermore, over 400 4G LTE base stations were upgraded and optimized, 4 new ones were installed along the Afrosiyob train route and Tashkent-Samarkand highway. Over 30 base stations of the 4th generation were improved, 4 were installed on Silk Road Samarkand’s territory. Over 90 base stations went through improvement in Samarkand itself.The SCO summit in Samarkand is not all. Following the political agenda the city welcomes one of the most significant events in IT, ICT WEEK UZBEKISTAN 2022 that will take place on October 24-27, 2022 at the Silk Road Samarkand tourist complex.ICT WEEK UZBEKISTAN has been taking place annually since 2004. Traditionally, the Week combines various events into a single format.ICT WEEK pursues the goal of creating a platform for experience exchange and showcase latest technological achievements. It is also an ideal venue to display the attractiveness of Uzbek IT market to foreign investors, the interaction between the state, companies and consumers.The 3000 sq. m. Silk Road Samarkand Congress Center will turn into the major information and digital center: government and international organizations representatives, CEOs of IT companies, researchers, representatives of IT circles and businesspeople all will come together here. ICT Week expects over 16,000 guests.The event’s agenda includes discussion of new digital technologies, trends in sustainable development, artificial intelligence, big data, etc.ICT WEEK UZBEKISTAN will become a platform for acquiring new business contacts where delegates and invited market experts, solution and service providers will engage in business meetings.The event also hosts the annual ICT EXPO bringing together over 100 companies and organizations, such as SAP, Nokia, Astana Hub, ZTE, HUAWEI, Yandex, Innotech.ICT EXPO is not just a place where major companies present their products and new developments, or an opportunity for young companies to find investors. It is also a business platform for communication between professionals, finding suppliers and new distribution channels, and discussing development trends in ICT.

