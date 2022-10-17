AV-Comparatives Publishes Latest Enterprise IT Security Test
Leading antivirus testing lab publishes the test results of the ongoing Enterprise Main Test Series for August and September 2022
Ransomware and phishing are currently the biggest cyber security threats to enterprises. This makes choosing the right endpoint protection software even more important.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent ISO-certified security software evaluation lab AV-Comparatives has released the latest test results from its Business Main-Test Series, which evaluates a range of antivirus products in enterprise environments. The published factsheet includes results from the ongoing Enterprise Main-Test Series, which includes Real-World Protection and Malware Protection tests for August and September 2022.
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-Comparatives
In business environments, it is common for products to be configured by the system administrator according to the vendors' guides. For the Enterprise Main-Test Series, AV-Comparatives has invited all vendors to configure their respective products towards an enterprise-oriented environment. The applied settings are then used across all Enterprise Tests over the year. AV-Comparatives has listed all relevant deviations from default settings.
The following products were tested (at the time of testing with the currently available version) on Windows 10 64-bit systems:
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud with Advanced Security Pack; Avast Ultimate Business Security; Bitdefender GravityZone Elite; Cisco Secure Endpoint Essentials; CrowdStrike Falcon Pro; Cybereason Enterprise; Elastic Security; ESET PROTECT Entry with ESET PROTECT Cloud; G Data Endpoint Protection Business; K7 On-Premises Enterprise Security Advanced; Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business Select with KSC; Malwarebytes EDR; Microsoft Defender Antivirus with Microsoft Endpoint Manager; Sophos Intercept X Advanced; Trellix FireEye Endpoint Security; VIPRE Endpoint Protection Cloud; WatchGuard Endpoint Protection Plus on Aether.
The Real-World Protection Test results released by AV-Comparatives are based on 316 live full chain attack test cases, including working exploits and URLs pointing directly to malware. The test cases used cover a wide range of current malicious sites, highlighting the quality of protection offered by various products. This AV-test by AV-Comparatives provides detailed insights into the capabilities of 18 popular enterprise security products.
In addition to detection rates, the test also examines a product's ability to prevent a malicious program from making changes to the system. The test set used for this test consisted of 1,005 malware samples. To ensure that the tested programs do not protect the system at the expense of high false alarm rates, a false positive test is also performed for the Malware Protection Test. The results of the false alarm test are also included in the factsheet.
To be certified in December 2022 as an “Approved Business Product” by AV-Comparatives, the tested products must score at least 90% in the Malware Protection Test, with zero false alarms on common business software, and an FP rate on non-business files below the Remarkably High threshold. Additionally, products must score at least 90% in the overall Real-World Protection Test (i.e. over the course of four months), with less than one hundred false alarms on any clean software/websites, and zero false alarms on common business software. Tested products must also avoid major performance issues (impact score must be below 40) and have fixed all reported bugs in order to gain certification.
Like all of AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the factsheet can be downloaded free of charge and without registration from the institute’s website.
https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-august-september-2022-factsheet/
The full and more detailed report, which also includes a performance test and product reviews, will be published in December.
About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognized official seal of approval for software performance.
