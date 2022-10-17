Creatio Partners with Eligeo CRM Inc to Help Organizations in Canada Automate Workflows with No-Code to Drive Growth
The CRM consulting firm is ready to equip organizations in the region with award-winning no-code tools for intensive operational growthBOSTON, MA, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Eligeo. The new partnership is aimed at helping more businesses in Canada ease their workflow automation with no-code, in turn, driving growth and profitability.
Eligeo is a proven implementation partner and has been in the CRM and Business Consulting space since 2008. With 400+ projects in the bag, the consulting company has a firm grip in the North American region and across complex verticals like manufacturing and business services. As CRM consultants, the team at Eligeo wants to help bring tech and business executives peace of mind by matching them with the best CRM software, providing support, and ongoing consultations.
“We're excited to partner with Creatio so that we can introduce the next evolution of business application development with their no-code platform for workflow automation and CRM. Our customers are looking for more ways to be competitive by allowing them to solve problems quickly while reducing their overall cost of ownership. Creatio accomplishes that with their no-code approach. We're thrilled to bring this to our customers to give them more options to improve their business operations,” said Derek Major, Founder and CEO at Eligeo CRM Inc.
Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
“We are delighted to welcome Eligeo to our partner community. With this new partnership, we are strengthening the network to offer more businesses top-notch services that will allow them to enjoy the freedom to own their automation. Together, we will enable organizations in the region to swiftly digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.
About Eligeo
Eligio are business solutions architects that match businesses with the right customer relationship management (CRM) software solution.
For more information, please visit eligeo.com.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
Vera Mayuk
Creatio
+1 617-765-7997
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn