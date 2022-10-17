Submit Release
Energy transition from dependence on fossil fuels needed

On 12 October 2022 at Indonesia Sustainable Energy Week held in Jakarta, Indonesia, SEI Asia Research Fellow Stefan Bößner said fossil energy infrastructure in many countries is still well established due to dependence on fossil fuels.

“This energy source has been around for a long time. However, because the use of fossil energy has an impact on climate change, the shift to renewable energy must still be done immediately,” he said.

The event discussed a number of Indonesian actions and strategies in the transition from fossil energy to cleaner energy or renewable energy. A number of changes are needed in the transition from fossil-based energy to renewable energy. One of them is by strengthening the narrative of cleaner energy. All these efforts also require collaboration.

This is an excerpted translation of the original article published in Bahasa Indonesia by Kompas (paywall).

