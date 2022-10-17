Concrete Superplasticizers Market by 2018-2028 | Demand, Trends, Price, Competitive Situation - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Concrete Superplasticizers?

Concrete has evolved from being simply a mixture of cement, sand, and water. It used to be so, but advances in concrete technology have resulted in the development of this "mixture" of the aforementioned various essential ingredients in the fulfilment of several desired properties, such as superplasticizer admixtures.

Concrete Superplasticizers can be used in three different ways:

To create self-leveling, self-flowing concrete without adding water, reducing cement, or, most importantly, sacrificing strength.

To produce high-strength, workable concrete by decreasing the water content and, consequently, the water-cement ratio.

To save cement by decreasing the cement and water contents while maintaining the same cement-to-water ratio and workability.

Concrete Superplasticizers Market Size Analysis:

The global concrete superplasticizers market is expected to grow from USD 4.77 Billion in 2018 to USD XX Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7% between 2018 and 2028. The increase in infrastructure spending and growth in construction activities are the key factors driving the concrete superplasticizers market.

Superplasticizers are additives used to reduce the water content in concrete while maintaining its workability. They are also known as high-range water reducers as they can reduce the water content of concrete by up to 30%. Superplasticizers help improve the strength and durability of concrete while making it easier to work with.

Concrete Superplasticizers Market Drivers:

The concrete superplasticizers market is primarily driven by the growing construction industry. The increasing urbanization and infrastructure development activities across the globe are fuelling the demand for concrete superplasticizers. Additionally, the rising need for energy-efficient and environment-friendly construction materials is another key factor driving the growth of this market.

The improvement in the quality and economics of construction, as well as the emergence of megaprojects, will drive the market's expansion over the next few years. For example: According to internal research, global public sector construction spending in 2016 was $292 billion and increased to $300 billion in 2018. Thus, the application of superplasticizers in the construction industry, due to their robust properties and inherent characteristics, drives the market's expansion. In contrast, the increasing use of ready-mix concrete in emerging economies represents a lucrative growth opportunity for the market in the coming years. However, fluctuating raw material costs are impeding the market's growth in the coming years.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the regional analysis of the global Concrete Superplasticizers market. Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global concrete superplasticizers market due to the region's rising demand for concrete. In contrast, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global concrete superplasticizers market due to the region's high cement consumption, favourable demographics, and large consumer base.

Concrete Superplasticizers Market Keyplayers Analysis:

The key players in the concrete superplasticizers market are Arkema, BASF S.E., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., KAO Corporation, Sika, Mapei, Enaspol, Concrete Additives and Chemicals, Rhein-Chemotechnik, Rain Carbon. These companies hold a significant share in the market owing to their strong product portfolio and brand recognition.

BASF is one of the leading manufacturers of concrete superplasticizers. The company offers a wide range of products under the brand name MasterEase. Some of the products offered by BASF include plasticizers for ready-mix and precast concrete, self-consolidating concrete, and high performance concrete. BASF also offers admixtures for masonry mortar and grout. The company has a strong presence in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Sika AG is another leading player in the concrete superplasticizers market. The company offers a wide range of products under the brand name SikaPlast powder, SikaPlast liquid, Sikalatex powder, Sikalatex liquid, Vikal C55 liquid R4 T4+T0, Vikal C80 liquid R4 T4+T0, Vikal D200 powder R2 T4+T0, Vikal D500 powder R2 T4+T0, Vikal D800 powder R2 T4+T0, Vikal D1000 powder R2 T4+T0, Vikal D2000 powder R2 T4+T0, Vikal M400 liquid R1 T4+T0, Vikal M600 liquid R1 T4+T0, and Vikal M700 liquid R1 T4+T0. Sika has a strong presence in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

KAO Corporation is one of the major players in the global concrete admixtures market. The company offers a wide range of products under the brands Kao Cementone Super Plasticizer/Water Reducer (SPWR), Kao Cementone Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GGBS), Kao Cementone Hydroxy-carbonate Superplasticizer (HCSP), Kao Cementone Fluidizing Admixture (FA), and Kao Cementone Accelerating Admixture (AA). The company has strong presence in Japan and other Asian countries.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

• PC Derivatives

• Sulfonated Naphthalene Formaldehydes (SNF)

• Sulfonated Melamine Formaldehydes (SMF)

• Modified Lignosulfonates (MLS)

By Application:

• Ready-mix concrete (RMC)

• Precast concrete

• High-performance concrete

• Others

By Form:

• Liquid Form

• Powder Form

By Regions:

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe

• UK

• Germany

Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Concrete Superplasticizers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Questions Answered In This Report

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Concrete Superplasticizers industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Concrete Superplasticizers market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Concrete Superplasticizers market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Concrete Superplasticizers market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

• Statistics on Concrete Superplasticizers and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Concrete Superplasticizers across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2031 (forecast)

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Concrete Superplasticizers Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Concrete Superplasticizers Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Concrete Superplasticizers Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Concrete Superplasticizers Market, by Form, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Concrete Superplasticizers Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Concrete Superplasticizers Market Dynamics

3.1. Concrete Superplasticizers Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Concrete Superplasticizers Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Concrete Superplasticizers Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Concrete Superplasticizers Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Concrete Superplasticizers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Concrete Superplasticizers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. PC Derivatives

5.4.2. Sulfonated Naphthalene Formaldehydes (SNF)

5.4.3. Sulfonated Melamine Formaldehydes (SMF)

5.4.4. Modified Lignosulfonates (MLS)

Chapter 6. Global Concrete Superplasticizers Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Concrete Superplasticizers Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Concrete Superplasticizers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Concrete Superplasticizers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Ready-mix concrete (RMC)

6.4.2. Precast concrete

6.4.3. High-performance concrete

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Concrete Superplasticizers Market, by Form

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Concrete Superplasticizers Market by Form, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Concrete Superplasticizers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Form 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Concrete Superplasticizers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Liquid Form

7.4.2. Powder Form

Chapter 8. Global Concrete Superplasticizers Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Concrete Superplasticizers Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Concrete Superplasticizers Market

8.2.1. U.S. Concrete Superplasticizers Market

8.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Form breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Concrete Superplasticizers Market

8.3. Europe Concrete Superplasticizers Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Concrete Superplasticizers Market

8.3.2. Germany Concrete Superplasticizers Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Concrete Superplasticizers Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Concrete Superplasticizers Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Concrete Superplasticizers Market

8.4.2. India Concrete Superplasticizers Market

8.4.3. Japan Concrete Superplasticizers Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Concrete Superplasticizers Market

8.5. Latin America Concrete Superplasticizers Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Concrete Superplasticizers Market

8.5.2. Mexico Concrete Superplasticizers Market

8.6. Rest of The World Concrete Superplasticizers Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Arkema

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. BASF S.E.

9.2.3. GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

9.2.4. KAO Corporation

9.2.5. Sika

9.2.6. Mapei

9.2.7. Enaspol

9.2.8. Concrete Additives and Chemicals

9.2.9. Rhein-Chemotechnik

9.2.10. Rain Carbon

Chapter 10. Research Derivatives

10.1. Research Derivatives

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research Assumption

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

…………..Continued

