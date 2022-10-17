Ionic Air Care Engages MAG Aviation Group as one of its Premier Sales Agencies
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ionic Air Care, is pleased to announce the signing of MAG Aviation Group as one of its premier sales agency in North America. The official signing cere-mony will take place during the 2022 NBAA Business Aviation Convention in Orlando, FL on October 18, 2022 at the MAG Aviation Group Booth and press is invited to attend.
Eric Stuck, Ionic Air Care’s founder and CEO stated, “We are extremely pleased to sign MAG Aviation Group as our premier sales agency for our civil aviation product series, including our flagship product, the i7000A Dual-Polar Ion Generator. MAG’s proven track record is what makes the difference and we look forward to growing with them”
Ionic Air Care has chosen to take this big step forward as it has witnessed and benefitted from MAG’s sales and product promotion efforts over the past six months. Two of MAG’s executives, Alex Almonte and Miguel Gallardo are proven business aviation professionals whose stellar reputation and ability to engage with aircraft owners and operators are well established. Ionic Air Care expects continued successes in the future as it grows its reach across the Americas with the help of MAG Aviation Group.
About Ionic Air Care: Ionic Air Care was founded in 2020 with the goal of providing the most advanced dual-polar ionization products for the transportation industry. For more information on Ionic Air Care’s products and ionization technology, visit www.ionicaircare.com.
About MAG Aviation Group: MAG Aviation Group draws on 25 years of Aviation Sales, Management and Consulting Solutions and offers expert solutions to meet all of the aviation industry’s specialized needs. For more information on MAG Aviation Group’s portfolio of services, visit www.magaviationgroup.com.
For Press Inquiries, Interviews or Additional Information about the NBAA signing event you can contact us at PR@SanbarPR.com or 702-781-1290. Sanbar PR, an SPC Company.
Jon Simmons
