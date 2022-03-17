World Premiere Screening of the Feature Film Thriller: The Institute by Hamza Zaman, Distributed By Gravitas Ventures
Press & Established Influencers Only: Monday March 21, 2022 at 6:00pm at The Quad Cinema 34 W 13th Street, New York, NY 10011: Contact BelowNEW YORK, NY, USA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press can message below or click on the link here, https://tinyurl.com/institutemovie for special tickets remaining to the invitation only screening of Hamza Zaman's debut feature film thriller, "The Institute" at the legendary Quad Cinema in Greenwich Village! There will be a short Q&A session following the screening with the cast and filmmakers as well as a launch party at The Quad Bar.
"The Institute" is a unique Thriller/ Sci-Fi/ Horror genre films that tells the story of a couple desperate to have a child that begins treatment at a renowned doctor's secluded facility. The couple becomes suspicious when the medical regimen brings on psychological side effects and try to learn the truth about The Institute. The film's cast includes: Ignacyo Matynia, Victorya Brandart, Mark Lobene, Jarred Harper, Joy Donze, Claire McClain, Louisa Bradshaw, Frankie Wang, John Easterlin, Richard Nwaoko and Benjamin Curns.
"The Institute" will be available across streaming platforms, cable & satellite providers and at select retailers nationwide on March 22, 2022, one day after the event. The Institute is proudly distributed by Gravitas Ventures.** This is one premiere you will not want to miss!
**Gravitas Ventures, an Anthem Sports & Entertainment company, and Kamikaze Dogfright has acquired North American rights to The Institute, directed by award winning filmmaker and critically acclaimed playwright, Hamza Zaman’s feature directorial debut.
