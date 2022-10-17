What to Know When Deciding Between Companion Care and Personal Care

Hiring a caregiver is important to your loved one's independence and well-being, as the level of care they require will vary depending on their changing needs.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- As our loved ones get older they’ll start to need more and more help, but it is a gradual transition for them. They won’t go from confident independence to needed assistance completely overnight, so there are different stages of in-home care that they can get who will provide different levels of assistance. Companion care provides non-medical in-home assistance and helps seniors with chores around the house, meals, and keeps them company by playing games, helping with puzzles, and more. Personal in-home care on the other hand provides medical care and helps them with checkups, bathing, personal hygiene, and more.What is Companion Care?Companion care provides exactly as the name suggests – companionship for seniors. Because a lot of seniors live at home alone, it’s important for them to have companionship. Companionship is integral to their mental health, and having someone to come visit them on a regular basis can help keep them in better moods and better spirits. Here’s a list of some things that Companion Care can help with:• Doing puzzles & crosswords• Help with reading• Going shopping or on errands• Going out to eat• Housekeeping• Laundry• Meal prep• Social media accounts• Setting up phone calls or video chatsWhat is Personal CarePersonal care is needed when our senior loved ones actually require in home medical care and further assistance. Personal care is much more hands on than companion care, and helps with much more personal things, including medical assistance. Here is a list of things that Personal Care workers can help with:• Getting dressed• Personal hygiene• Eating meals• Taking baths• Using the washroom• Assistance with mobility• Medical checkups• Taking medicationHiring a Caregiver is an investment in your loved one's independence and well-being. The level of care they require will vary depending on their changing needs, so it can be difficult to know what type or style you want beforehand. It’s important to assess their needs, and then make the proper decision to ensure that they get the best level of care.