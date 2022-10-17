Congressman Neal Dunn To Keynote the Northwest Florida Economic Summit on Monday, October 17, 2022
Business Leaders to Join Congressman Dunn to Unlock Billions to Boost Growth, Jobs and Investment in Northwest Florida
Congressman Dunn has long been a champion of economic development in our region," said Summit Chairman William Loiry. "We are delighted to welcome him to the Summit,”FORT WALTON BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With interest rates up, stock markets down and inflation rising, local businesses and entrepreneurs are looking for new opportunities to boost growth, create jobs and secure investment.
Attendees at the Northwest Florida Economic Summit, scheduled for October 17 and 18 at the Destin-Ft Walton Beach Convention Center, will join Congressman Neal Dunn, leaders of local Chambers of Commerce and Regional Economic Development Alliances and Partnerships, to explore how billions of dollars in State and Federal funds, contracts and investments can be accessed to drive the region's economic growth.
"Congressman Dunn has long been a champion of economic development in our region," said Summit Chairman William Loiry. "We are delighted to welcome him to the Summit and have his support on helping local businesses grow and thrive in Northwest Florida."
The Summit is supported by Florida's Great Northwest, the 16-county Northwest Florida initiative marketing the region as a globally competitive location for business to create new jobs and investment. Jennifer Conoley, President & CEO of Florida's Great Northwest, is one of the Summit's Keynote Speakers.
"We are all focused on diversifying the economy of Northwest Florida by attracting new companies, creating new jobs and growing local business - expanding the tax base and revenues which will follow. This Summit brings many of the key players together in achieving that goal," stated Loiry.
Northwest Florida is emerging as a major technology hub. McKenzie Burleigh, Associate Publisher of 850 Business Magazine, has assembled a distinguished panel to focus on technology growth in the region. Speakers include Steve Millaway, Founder & CEO, Tech Farms; Vincent Mayfield, CEO, Bit Wizards; Keith Bowers, Director, Office of Economic Vitality, Tallahassee; and Steve Bornhoft, Executive Editor of 850 Business Magazine.
Following Hurricanes Ian and Michael, rebuilding Florida is also of great interest to businesses and public officials in Northwest Florida. Panama City Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Josh Street will discuss the ongoing multi-billion-dollar rebuilding of Panama City and the region following Hurricane Michael. Allison Smith with local company Horsley Construction will provide a brief on how her company is already assisting in the rebuilding of Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian. Early estimates include $80 billion in property damage in Florida by Hurricane Ian.
Congressman Neal Dunn provides Monday's Keynote Address at 11:30 AM Central on Monday, October 17, 2022.
Jennifer Conoley, President & CEO of Florida's Great Northwest, provides Tuesday's Keynote Address at 9:00 AM Central on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.
