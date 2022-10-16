EUSA announces 2023 sports season and bidding for 2028
European University Sports Association (EUSA) held their Executive Committee meeting in Istanbul on October 14 and 15, reviewing the past achievements and bringing important decisions for future events.
This past summer was very successful for EUSA, having organised the multisport event European Universities Games in Lodz (POL) between July 17 and 30. The impressive event attracted 4459 participants, representing 422 universities from 38 countries, coming together to compete in 20 sports, including disciplines for students with disabilities, and enjoy educational and cultural programme. Special achievement was also the support of EUSA and Club of Donors, who – in cooperation with the local Organising Committee – supported 285 participants from Ukraine who took part in 16 sports.
The second EUSA-licenced sports event in 2022 was the European Universities Rowing Championship, held in Istanbul (TUR) between September 6 and 9. The event welcomed 534 participants, representing 71 universities from 16 countries.
Looking ahead, 2023 will bring a new season of the European Universities Championships. Next year, Championships will be organised in 22 sports, and will be hosted in 16 cities all across Europe. As a novelty, EUSA plans to launch the European Universities Winter Sports Championship in December.
Besides the 2023 Championships, also the next editions of the European Universities Games were discussed; namely the 2024 edition Debrecen-Miskolc in Hungary, and the 2026 edition Salerno in Italy. EUSA Executive Committee also opened the bidding procedure for the 2028 edition of the European Universities Games – with attribution planned for spring 2024.
EUSA is also proud of the partnership sports events, educational programme and social responsibility projects – many of them are supported by the European Union through the Erasmus+ and European Solidarity Corps programs, as well as by the International University Sports Federation (FISU).
