The pink ribbon flutters in Hehuan Mountain, Taiwan's top professional breast beautician care for breast health

When we touch, we do find that the client has a lot of lumps. Once we know, we will recommend the client to a medical facility for detailed medical routine examinations. ”NANTOU, TAIWAN, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every October is Global World Breast Cancer Month. For 30 years, the pink ribbon represents breast cancer prevention advocacy, which has been deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. According to statistics from the Ministry of Health and Welfare of the Republic of China, 2,655 women died of breast cancer in 2020, and about 7.3 people died of breast cancer every day, ranking the third among women in terms of cancer mortality.
On September 19, 2022, Ms. Ying Jiun Lin from Fusun Fashion Aesthetics and Ms. Yun Chi Huang (Wendy) from Duoxi Life Aesthetics jointly launched the "Top Professional Breast beauticians in Taiwan", inviting 20 top lecturers from North, Central and South Chest master, climb the main peak of Hehuan Mountain together.
Before the event, there were earthquakes and typhoons in Taiwan, but the team members were not afraid of these external variables and still set off on time on September 19, united and cooperated, and the trip went smoothly. They started from Taichung and climbed the peak together from Wuling. They walked for three hours and reached the main peak of Hehuan Mountain, which is 3,417 meters above sea level. This mountain is one of the 100 famous mountains in Taiwan.
Wendy said, "Taiwan's high mountains are world-renowned, with 268 high mountains over 3,000 meters above sea level. It is very meaningful for breast beauticians to climb the central mountain range of the roof of Taiwan Island and climb the main peak of Hehuan Mountain. We promote it through the Pink Ribbon Mountaineering Activities. The importance of female breast health. We need healthy bodies to reach the mountain top together.”
The biggest feature of the teaching team who participated in this mountaineering activity is that they added the value of the breast massage service. Their mission is to teach all shop teachers and breast beauticians who want to learn. While providing services, they can also give professional guidance and advice to identify the knowledge of breast cancer warning signs.
The skills of a professional breast beautician include teaching customers how to perform breast self-exams, as well as helping customers who come to the store to do breast touch examinations. This function requires professional skills to support, so it will not blindly help customers press the chest. Wendy said that once happened, a beauty shop encountered customers with lumps in the chest. Although they made discoveries during massage, they did not have professional knowledge to make judgments and missed the opportunity of early detection. Even sometimes, the client may have breast cancer in the early stage, and after the massage, it has spread as a result.
Wendy said: "When we touch, we do find that the client has a lot of lumps. Once we know, we will recommend the client to a medical facility for detailed medical routine examinations, such as ultrasound and mammography. We are professional, so let the client Very reassuring."
Breast cancer is currently the number one cancer risk among women in the world, and it's not that easy to spot. This group of breast beauticians received special professional training to help customers breast beauty massage and health education at the same time. A few months ago, the famous singer Zhu Lijing died of breast cancer at a young age, which shows that breast cancer prevention and treatment really needs to be popularized, promoted, and paid attention to.
How long have you been neglecting your breast health? Do you have any questions about your breast health? Professional breast beautician team reminds female friends around you to have a breast examination every six months or a year. In addition, the National Health Administration also provides free mammography examinations every two years for women aged 45 to 69.
