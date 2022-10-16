Submit Release
News Search

There were 250 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,670 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / Violation Of Condition's Of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 22A1006592

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Blaz Mihaljevic                           

 

STATION: Williston                     

 

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 10-12-2022 @ 2312 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2939 St George Rd, Williston

 

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

 

 

ACCUSED: Jason Gabric

 

AGE: 44

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

 

 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

 

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 12th, 2022 at approximately 2312 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of an active arrest warrant for Jason Gabric in the town of Williston. An investigation was conducted which revealed that Jason Gabric (age 44) of Richmond, VT had violated conditions of release from a prior arrest by contacting the victim from the aforementioned arrest.

 

 

 

Gabric was located at Fairfield Inn in Williston on October 13th, 2022 and taken into custody without incident. Gabric was transported to Northwestern State Correctional Facility with a flash citation for the arrest warrant to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court on October 13th, 2022 at 0815 hours. Gabric was issued another citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on November, 29th, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer the charge listed above. 

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 10-13-22 @ 0830hours           

 

COURT: Chittenden Superior

 

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF  

 

BAIL: $200.00

 

MUG SHOT: N

 



Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic 

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov


You just read:

Williston Barracks / Violation Of Condition's Of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.