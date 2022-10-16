Williston Barracks / Violation Of Condition's Of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1006592
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Blaz Mihaljevic
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 10-12-2022 @ 2312 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2939 St George Rd, Williston
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jason Gabric
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 12th, 2022 at approximately 2312 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of an active arrest warrant for Jason Gabric in the town of Williston. An investigation was conducted which revealed that Jason Gabric (age 44) of Richmond, VT had violated conditions of release from a prior arrest by contacting the victim from the aforementioned arrest.
Gabric was located at Fairfield Inn in Williston on October 13th, 2022 and taken into custody without incident. Gabric was transported to Northwestern State Correctional Facility with a flash citation for the arrest warrant to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court on October 13th, 2022 at 0815 hours. Gabric was issued another citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on November, 29th, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer the charge listed above.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10-13-22 @ 0830hours
COURT: Chittenden Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF
BAIL: $200.00
MUG SHOT: N
Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov