Williston Barracks / Violation Of Condition's Of Release

CASE#: 22A1006592

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Blaz Mihaljevic

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 10-12-2022 @ 2312 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2939 St George Rd, Williston

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Jason Gabric

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 12th, 2022 at approximately 2312 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of an active arrest warrant for Jason Gabric in the town of Williston. An investigation was conducted which revealed that Jason Gabric (age 44) of Richmond, VT had violated conditions of release from a prior arrest by contacting the victim from the aforementioned arrest.

Gabric was located at Fairfield Inn in Williston on October 13th, 2022 and taken into custody without incident. Gabric was transported to Northwestern State Correctional Facility with a flash citation for the arrest warrant to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court on October 13th, 2022 at 0815 hours. Gabric was issued another citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on November, 29th, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer the charge listed above.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10-13-22 @ 0830hours

COURT: Chittenden Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: $200.00

MUG SHOT: N