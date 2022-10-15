Stouffville Votes: Bullet Point News website focuses on local issues and the municipal election
The website’s launch coincides with the upcoming municipal election, on which Bullet Point News aspires to provide campaign coverage and candidate interviews.
Our team truly cares about building meaningful connections with our residents. Our prime focus is to foster truth and trust in our community and provide opportunities for constructive dialogue.”STOUFFVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Queenie Yu, General Manager and News Director at Bullet Point News – Stouffville, announced the launch of the media company’s new website to make accessing local news, events, and business listings easier for residents. The web address of the new site is www.bulletpointnews.ca.
— Queenie Yu
Bullet Point News – Stouffville’s goal is to keep people who reside or work in Stouffville and its surrounding areas connected with the local stories that matter most to the community.
“We launched Bullet Point News to fill a need for news and event coverage that focuses solely on Stouffville,” says Ms. Yu. “We’re going to tell the real stories of people who live here to help bring our community closer together.”
According to Ms. Yu, their website is designed to give residents quick access to information with just a few clicks. Visitors can also sign up for their newsletter or follow Bullet Point News on social media.
“Our team truly cares about building meaningful connections with our residents,” says Ms. Yu. “Our prime focus is to foster truth and trust in our community and provide opportunities for constructive dialogue.”
The website’s launch coincides with the upcoming municipal election, on which Bullet Point News aspires to provide campaign coverage, candidate interviews, platform summaries, and results on election night.
“Our new website gives residents the perfect opportunity to connect with our local candidates, all in one place,” says Ms. Yu. “We’ve given all the candidates the opportunity to engage with us, and in most cases, they’ve welcomed the opportunity to bring their message to our residents. We hope more candidates will get involved so people will be able to make the most informed choices possible.”
About Bullet Point News - Stouffville:
Bullet Point News is an independently-owned media agency committed to providing complete, unbiased coverage of the stories that matter to residents of Stouffville in a digital-only format. They’re committed to acting with integrity, serving the public interest, and resisting any attempts from outside interests that may intend to influence how they operate.
For more information about Bullet Point News - Stouffville, please visit www.bulletpointnews.ca.
Queenie Yu
Bullet Point News
stouffville@bulletpointnews.ca
Iain Lovatt, Mayor of Whitchurch Stouffville Seeking Re-Election