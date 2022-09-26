Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 252,615 in the last 365 days.

BulletPointNews.ca is covering the 2022 Stouffville elections. Candidate Interviews and interactive polling station maps

Bullet Point News Logo

Bullet Point News

Stouffville wards map

Stouffville wards map

Bullet Point News believes in helping you make an informed decision.

Enjoy engaging conversation, insights, and analysis from our hosts as we keep you updated with real-time voting results.”
— Bullet Point News
STOUFFVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BulletPointNews.ca is covering the 2022 Stouffville Elections with interviews from candidates and an interactive map of the polling stations by sorted out by wards.

"Enjoy engaging conversation, insights, and analysis from our hosts as we keep you updated with real-time voting results." says BulletPointNews.ca

BulletPointNews.ca writes that to be able to vote in the next municipal vote in Stouffville, you must meet the below criteria on Election Day (October 24, 2022):

Be a Canadian citizen
Be at least 18 years of age or older
Reside in or be the owner or tenant of land in the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville, or be the spouse of such a person
Not be otherwise prohibited from voting in a municipal election under any law
Be on the Municipal Voters’ List

Bullet Point News believes in helping you make an informed decision on Election Day by providing comprehensive, unbiased information on every trustee, councillor, and mayoral candidate running in Stouffville.

The Stouffville municipal election is being held on October 24, 2022.

Queenie Yu
Bullet Point News
stouffville@bulletpointnews.ca

Brad Valentini, Your candidate for Stouffville Councillor Ward 4

You just read:

BulletPointNews.ca is covering the 2022 Stouffville elections. Candidate Interviews and interactive polling station maps

Distribution channels: Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.