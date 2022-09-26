BulletPointNews.ca is covering the 2022 Stouffville elections. Candidate Interviews and interactive polling station maps
Enjoy engaging conversation, insights, and analysis from our hosts as we keep you updated with real-time voting results.”STOUFFVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BulletPointNews.ca is covering the 2022 Stouffville Elections with interviews from candidates and an interactive map of the polling stations by sorted out by wards.
BulletPointNews.ca writes that to be able to vote in the next municipal vote in Stouffville, you must meet the below criteria on Election Day (October 24, 2022):
Be a Canadian citizen
Be at least 18 years of age or older
Reside in or be the owner or tenant of land in the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville, or be the spouse of such a person
Not be otherwise prohibited from voting in a municipal election under any law
Be on the Municipal Voters’ List
Bullet Point News believes in helping you make an informed decision on Election Day by providing comprehensive, unbiased information on every trustee, councillor, and mayoral candidate running in Stouffville.
The Stouffville municipal election is being held on October 24, 2022.
Queenie Yu
Bullet Point News
stouffville@bulletpointnews.ca
Brad Valentini, Your candidate for Stouffville Councillor Ward 4