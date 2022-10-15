Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education winners, finalists celebrated

CANADA, October 15 - In a ceremony at Government House, Premier John Horgan provided awards to winners of the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education, which recognize exceptional teachers, support staff and administrators throughout the province.

“The Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education celebrate the incredible achievements of 34 educational leaders over the past two years,” said Premier Horgan. “Every day, you go above and beyond to put students first. The Premier’s Awards are our chance to thank the teachers, staff and educational leaders who bring out the best in B.C. students and represent the best of our province.”

This year’s winners from the 10 categories were chosen from 34 finalists of 113 nominations. Award categories include community engagement, district leadership, extracurricular leaders, Indigenous education, outstanding new teacher, outstanding support – school community, outstanding support – teaching assistant, outstanding team collaboration, school leadership, and social equity and diversity.

“Through the Premier’s Awards, we can share inspirational stories about the many professionals in our K-12 schools who mentor and make a difference in the lives of students,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education and Child Care. “Whether it’s an outstanding new teacher, an administrator leading a school, a custodian or outreach worker who provides extra support or teachers and staff passionate about Indigenous education, social justice and equity, it’s an honour to bring the finalists together in person to celebrate their dedication to their students and school communities.”

Winners will receive a $3,000 taxable personal bursary for professional learning, and a $2,000 contribution to their school community for professional learning. Runners-up will receive a $1,000 taxable personal bursary for professional learning, and a $1,000 contribution to their school community for professional learning.

“B.C. has extraordinary teachers, administrators and support staff which is evident through the nominations, finalists and winners of the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education,” said Lt. Gov. Janet Austin. “Their enthusiasm for supporting and mentoring students builds on their commitment to ensure learners of all ages achieve success in school and in life. I believe deeply in the importance of high quality and accessible education as a foundation to a prosperous society and is critical to enhancing the well-being of all citizens.”

Launched in 2018, the awards honour the outstanding achievements of public, independent and First Nations school-system teachers, principals, vice-principals, administrators and support staff in K-12 schools.

