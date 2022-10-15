Berlin Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant & Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE# 22A3005880

TROOPER: Jon Prack

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/15/2022 1214 hours

LOCATION: US RT 2, East Montpelier, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant & Driving Criminally Suspended

ACCUSED: Dustyn M. Tucker

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers out of the Berlin Barracks were on routine patrol on US RT 2 in East Montpelier, VT. Troopers observed a minor motor vehicle infraction and subsequently stopped the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Dustyn M. Tucker of Williamstown, VT. A Department of Motor Vehicles record check indicated that Mr. Tucker had a criminally suspended license in the state of Vermont as well as an active arrest warrant. Tucker was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks without incident. He was later issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on 12/15/2022 at 0830 hours. Tucker was then lodged at the Barre City Police Department on 250 dollars bail for an arrest warrant for failure to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 12/15/2022 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Barre City Police Department

BAIL: 250

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802) 229-2648 (fax)