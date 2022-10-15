Berlin Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant & Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE# 22A3005880
TROOPER: Jon Prack
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/15/2022 1214 hours
LOCATION: US RT 2, East Montpelier, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant & Driving Criminally Suspended
ACCUSED: Dustyn M. Tucker
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers out of the Berlin Barracks were on routine patrol on US RT 2 in East Montpelier, VT. Troopers observed a minor motor vehicle infraction and subsequently stopped the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Dustyn M. Tucker of Williamstown, VT. A Department of Motor Vehicles record check indicated that Mr. Tucker had a criminally suspended license in the state of Vermont as well as an active arrest warrant. Tucker was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks without incident. He was later issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on 12/15/2022 at 0830 hours. Tucker was then lodged at the Barre City Police Department on 250 dollars bail for an arrest warrant for failure to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 12/15/2022 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: Barre City Police Department
BAIL: 250
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Jonathan Prack
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex VT 05602
(802) 229-9191
(802) 229-2648 (fax)