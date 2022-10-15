Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ Criminal Threatening, VCOR & FIPO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

CASE# 22A3004777

TROOPER: Jacob Fox                    

STATION: VSP-Berlin                 

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/22/2022 1214 hours

LOCATION: Carpenter Rd, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening, Violation of Conditions of Release & False Information to Law Enforcement

 

ACCUSED: Douglas W. Bedell

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

VICTIM: Levi Beach

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified that Bedell had threatened to shoot an acquaintance of his, and steal his property. On 10/15/22 Troopers were able to locate Bedell at his residence. Investigation revealed that Bedell has an active set of court ordered conditions of release that he was in violation of. During the investigation it was determined that Bedell also gave false information to police to deflect the investigation. Bedell was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on 12/14/2022 at 0800 hours and released. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 12/14/2022 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A            

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

Trooper Jacob Fox

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

P:(802)229-9191

F:(802)229-2648

E: Jacob.Fox@vermont.gov

 

 

Berlin Barracks/ Criminal Threatening, VCOR & FIPO

