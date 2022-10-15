Berlin Barracks/ Criminal Threatening, VCOR & FIPO
CASE# 22A3004777
TROOPER: Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/22/2022 1214 hours
LOCATION: Carpenter Rd, Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening, Violation of Conditions of Release & False Information to Law Enforcement
ACCUSED: Douglas W. Bedell
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VICTIM: Levi Beach
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified that Bedell had threatened to shoot an acquaintance of his, and steal his property. On 10/15/22 Troopers were able to locate Bedell at his residence. Investigation revealed that Bedell has an active set of court ordered conditions of release that he was in violation of. During the investigation it was determined that Bedell also gave false information to police to deflect the investigation. Bedell was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on 12/14/2022 at 0800 hours and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 12/14/2022 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
