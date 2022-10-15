Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund and World Collective powered by F4D announce Fall 2022 lineup of Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks

Created for fashion executives and students around the world, the complimentary new series will debut online on October 17, 2022

NEW YORK - October 15, 2022 - Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund (CBCF), in partnership with the World Collective powered by F4D, today announced the Fall 2022 schedule of their Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks, premiering Monday, October 17, 2022. Conducted in English with Chinese subtitles, the free series of weekly online masterclasses is tailored to executives and professionals engaged in fashion, beauty and lifestyle products and services, designed to provide them with insights and design-thinking skills to enable them to apply innovative solutions, build profitable companies and set themselves up for successful futures.

The Fall 2022 series gives access to international industry experts and environmental insiders. Each episode highlights the subject’s strategy, success, and vision for incorporating sustainability into their corporate DNA while maintaining industry dominance. These will be streamed live with a Q&A session with the featured speakers every Monday starting October 17. Chinese speaking audience can scan this QR code to watch the live steaming and participate in the Q&A.

English speaking audience can watch the stream on YouTube via this link: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQ0lsMGKyMaciwKKjN91Uubb0DtsJ8EVl

“The term sustainability is overused. If everyone can apply even a small percentage of the experience and knowledge they obtain from this series to their professional and personal lives, we are that much closer to being responsible members of humankind and caring for our planet and each other. Then we have a chance of achieving a sustainable world.” Evie Evangelou, President, and Founder, F4D

THE TALK SCHEDULE:

TALK 1: Oct 17, 9am EDT, How to build a brand with purpose & accountability.

One of the biggest opportunities for brands is to tackle overproduction and the challenges of raw materials to reduce the impact on the environment.

Aslaug Magnusdottir, CEO of Katla & Co-Founder of Moda Operandi

TALK 2: Oct 24, 9am EDT, How to merge ESG impact investing with a conscious consumer

How embodying a spirit that's inclusive from the beginning with stakeholders and in every campaign will help to strategize & measure solutions that we could all be a part of.

Asher Jay, National Geographic explorer turned entrepreneur, is the founder of Inc Operate, a community-driven blockchain application that merges ESG impact investing with conscious consumerism.

TALK 3: Oct 31, 9am EDT, Adapting to sustainable measures & practices in the reality of climate change happening now. There is a need for clear, credible, science communication to urgently and proactively manage the risks that threaten human security and well-being from climate change

Dr. Sweta Chakraborty, is a risk and behavioral scientist & President of We Don’t Have Time, USA. She helps guide through evidence-based decisions to secure your future on a rapidly changing planet.

TALK 4: Nov 7, 8am EST, Leather & a sustainable future?

Leather is a complicated topic, but the conversation is more complicated by the offering of synthetic alternatives currently in the market and their impact. They are here to discuss the future of the material and the business………

Fulvia Bacchi is the General Manager of UNIC and CEO of LINEAPELLE (International Leather Fair) CEO of Institute of Quality Certification for the Tanning Industry and board member of the Italian Leather Institute of Naples.

Giacomo Zorzi is an executive at Concerie Italian managing the leather operations in the heart of Veneto.

TALK 5: Nov 14, 8am EST, Industry Confusion

Despite attempts in the fashion industry to shift to more sustainable fashion, why has this been so confounding to everyone involved?

Lee Moreau, Founder of Other Tomorrows, a design, and strategy studio based in Boston, USA

TALK 6: November 21, 8am EST, Human Kind Institute Film Series in partnership with ASVOFF of Paris present Sustainable Fashion Panel of diverse perspectives at the Museum of Modern Art during the 77th Session of UNGA in NYC.

Panel moderated by Jeanine Ballone of World Collective featuring Aslaug Magnusdottir, founder KATLA fashion brand and Moda Operandi, Dr. Michael Dorsey, Environmental Scientist, YALE, Khaled Bouharrour of Besign and Paul D.Miller/DJ Spooky.

About Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund

Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund ("CBCF") was established in 2011 in honor of Yue-Sai Kan by the Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Foundation, one of the most important and trusted charitable foundations in China. The word "beauty" in Chinese embodies caring, giving, honesty, and beautification of the human spirit. True to this spirit, CBCF is dedicated to the betterment and advancement of women and children through education, health, and cultural programs worldwide. Since its establishment, CBCF has raised a total of 3 million USD to fund cleft lip and palate surgeries, provide free medical supplies to underserved regions in China, and award scholarships to students at the Beijing Film Academy, the Shanghai Theater Academy and Chinese students at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.

About World Collective

World Collective is a fashion lifestyle and sustainability- focused not-for-profit 501-4c providing affordable, practical, and actionable end-to-end solutions for SMEs delivered via an easy-to-use digital experience.

Via World Collective collaborative platform, SMEs can implement specific solutions and ultimately transform themselves and scale their ESG efforts using our innovation database, industry-leading solution providers, consultants, environmental and social impact projects, education programs, events, and global reach network as a holding hand in their journey.

