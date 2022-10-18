Submit Release
AMERICAN ENERGY SOCIETY IDENTIFIES HYDROGEN ENERGY-TECH INFLUENCERS

The professional association for energy and sustainability

American Energy Society

A green hydrogen company

Ambient Fuels

The subject matter experts shaping the next clean energy technology.

H2 Influencers

Just released - a directory of 2,000+ subject matter experts in hydrogen shaping the next clean energy technology.

We are on the cusp of something truly extraordinary; finally, the clean hydrogen future we’ve imagined for decades is within reach.”
— Jacob Susman, CEO and co-founder, Ambient Fuels

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Energy Society (AES) releases a directory of the subject matter experts in hydrogen energy-tech to watch. With the support of Ambient Fuels, longitudinal research identified more than 2,000 influencers shaping the next clean energy technology.

Five years ago, the American Energy Society noticed a new trend in its data. Hydrogen was becoming a topic of interest throughout the entire energy sector. This development signaled that the field was poised for a growth phase. In anticipation, we began the deliberate process of identifying influential hydrogen experts making an impact. Now, the directory of “hydrogen subject matter experts (SMEs) to watch” is complete.

“The constant churn of research, insights, articles and metrics about hydrogen is confirmation that the world has taken note of a promising new energy technology,” said Eric J. Vettel, PhD, President of the American Energy Society. “However, great advances in the field are at risk of drowning in noise. Hydrogen is bigger than this. Hydrogen isn’t alchemy. It’s not a passing fad. It’s a breakthrough energy technology with enormous promise.”

“As you look over this new directory of hydrogen experts, you can see the wide range of fields that hydrogen is impacting,” says Jacob Susman, co-founder and CEO of Ambient Fuels, a green hydrogen company. “We are on the cusp of something truly extraordinary; finally, the clean hydrogen future we’ve imagined for decades is within reach.”

This watchlist of more than 2,000 SMEs facilitates community building, stakeholder engagement, and cross-sector communication. The research also highlights interesting trends:
• Most of the experts in the directory are focused on a single question: Can a hydrogen economy be economical?
• In both 2018 and in 2022, “fuel cells” was the dominant hydrogen subtopic.
• In 2022, the hottest subtopic is “hydrogen-as-an-industrial-fuel.”
• Hydrogen has too many biased boosters who deny that in some cases hydrogen has notable risks and disadvantages. These boosters were excluded from the directory.

The Executive Summary is available for anyone to download from the AES website.

American Energy Society introduction

