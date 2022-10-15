VinFast, Infineon extend partnership in electromobility

VIETNAM, October 15 - HÀ NỘI — VinFast, Việt Nam's first global smart electric car maker, and Infineon Technologies AG, the world leader in automotive semiconductor solutions, on Thursday announced to extend their partnership on the occasion of Infineon's OktoberTech Asia Pacific 2022 Technology Forum in Singapore.

Accordingly, the two companies will set up a joint application competence centre focusing on electromobility to accelerate VinFast's development of solutions for the future of smart mobility. The inauguration of the VinFast–Infineon Competence Center (VICC) is planned in the first quarter of 2023.

The creation of the VICC signals a new level in the relationship between both companies, who will jointly engage in the early development phase of VinFast's next-generation smart mobility solutions and will also discuss future semiconductor requirements to achieve supply chain stability.

VinFast and Infineon have been working closely for more than three years prior to this newly extended agreement. Many of Infineon's solutions have been utilised in VinFast's vehicles as well as in E/E (electrical and electronic) architectures. — VNS