Submit Release
News Search

There were 360 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,606 in the last 365 days.

VinFast, Infineon extend partnership in electromobility

VIETNAM, October 15 - HÀ NỘI — VinFast, Việt Nam's first global smart electric car maker, and Infineon Technologies AG, the world leader in automotive semiconductor solutions, on Thursday announced to extend their partnership on the occasion of Infineon's OktoberTech Asia Pacific 2022 Technology Forum in Singapore.

Accordingly, the two companies will set up a joint application competence centre focusing on electromobility to accelerate VinFast's development of solutions for the future of smart mobility. The inauguration of the VinFast–Infineon Competence Center (VICC) is planned in the first quarter of 2023.

The creation of the VICC signals a new level in the relationship between both companies, who will jointly engage in the early development phase of VinFast's next-generation smart mobility solutions and will also discuss future semiconductor requirements to achieve supply chain stability.

VinFast and Infineon have been working closely for more than three years prior to this newly extended agreement. Many of Infineon's solutions have been utilised in VinFast's vehicles as well as in E/E (electrical and electronic) architectures. — VNS

You just read:

VinFast, Infineon extend partnership in electromobility

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.