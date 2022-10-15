Submit Release
BIDV and VNPAY reach deal to boost cooperation

VIETNAM, October 15 -  

HÀ NỘI — JS Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) and Vietnam Payment Solution JSC (VNPAY) have inked a deal to boost their cooperation.

Under the deal, VNPAY will provide the highest-quality and quickest-implemented payment and digital services to the bank. Meanwhile, BIDV commits to the provision of best banking and consulting services to the company and its employees.    

"The deal will pay the way for our long-term investments in products and services, which would bring substantial benefits to both parties in the future," said a VNPAY representative.   

BIDV said its relations with VNPAY are entering a new phase, in which technologies act as a catalyst for new products, new services and new cooperation. The bank said it would be glad to have VNPAY as company on the path ahead.    

BIDV is the oldest and largest commercial bank in Việt Nam with 1,084 branches nationwide. The bank, with a strong presence in five different countries, topped VNĐ1.98 quadrillion in assets by late Q2/2022.

VNPAY is a leading company in digital payment in the country. It provides Mobile Banking services to over 40 commercial banks so far. — VNS

 

