Submit Release
News Search

There were 359 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,665 in the last 365 days.

9,500 cyber-attacks in nine months

VIETNAM, October 15 - HÀ NỘI — Nearly 1,000 cyber attacks caused problems in information systems in Việt Nam last month, a year-on-year increase of nearly 20 per cent.

From the beginning of this year to the end of September, the Authority of Information Security has recorded, warned and helped handle 9,519 cyber attacks on information systems in Việt Nam.

There are nearly 1,060 cyber attacks causing problems to information systems on average each month in the first nine months of the year.

To ensure network information security, the Ministry of Information and Communications said it would continue strengthening the scanning work in Vietnamese cyberspace.

The ministry will continue to evaluate, make statistics and promote communications and warnings while urging a review of weaknesses, vulnerabilities, and signs of cyber attacks to State agencies, information security units, financial institutions, and banks. — VNS

You just read:

9,500 cyber-attacks in nine months

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.