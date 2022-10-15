9,500 cyber-attacks in nine months

VIETNAM, October 15 - HÀ NỘI — Nearly 1,000 cyber attacks caused problems in information systems in Việt Nam last month, a year-on-year increase of nearly 20 per cent.

From the beginning of this year to the end of September, the Authority of Information Security has recorded, warned and helped handle 9,519 cyber attacks on information systems in Việt Nam.

There are nearly 1,060 cyber attacks causing problems to information systems on average each month in the first nine months of the year.

To ensure network information security, the Ministry of Information and Communications said it would continue strengthening the scanning work in Vietnamese cyberspace.

The ministry will continue to evaluate, make statistics and promote communications and warnings while urging a review of weaknesses, vulnerabilities, and signs of cyber attacks to State agencies, information security units, financial institutions, and banks. — VNS